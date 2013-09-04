Penny Stocks Under Review: Softbank, (Japan) (OTCMKTS: SFTBY), PAGNIE FINANCIERE RI (OTCMKTS: CFRUY), PacWest Equities Inc (OTCMKTS: PWEI), Sino Agro Food Inc (OTCBB: SIAF)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/04/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Softbank Corp. (Japan) (OTCMKTS: SFTBY) PAGNIE FINANCIERE RI (OTCMKTS: CFRUY) PacWest Equities Inc (OTCMKTS: PWEI) Sino Agro Food Inc (OTCBB: SIAF).



Softbank Corp. (Japan) (OTCMKTS: SFTBY) increased 3.52% and closed at $32.19 on a traded volume of 11.817 shares, in comparison to 164.229 shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is up over 77.77%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $74.68 billion.



Will SFTBY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



SoftBank Corp. operates in the information industry in Japan. It operates through four segments: Mobile Communications, Broadband Infrastructure, Fixed-line Telecommunications, and Internet Culture.



PAGNIE FINANCIERE RI (OTCMKTS: CFRUY) soared 1.90% and closed at $9.63 on a traded volume of 90.678 shares, whereas its average trading volume is 191.765 shares. In the last three months, the stock is up 9.43%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $9.61 and $9.76.



Will CFRUY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Compagnie Financière Richemont SA and its subsidiaries, provide luxury goods in Switzerland and internationally.



PacWest Equities Inc (OTCMKTS: PWEI) jumped 80.56% and closed at $0.0650. So far in three months, the stock is up 140.74%. The 52-week range for the stock is $0.02 and $0.80 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $0.06. Its introductory price for the day was $0.04, with the overall traded volume of 2.07 million shares.



Will PWEI Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



PacWest Equities Inc., a development stage company, provides solutions for the production of livestock based consumables or human based protein and vegetable consumables.



Sino Agro Food Inc (OTCBB: SIAF) after opening its trade at the price of $0.36 jumped 3.93% to close at $0.370 for the day. The stock moved on a traded volume of 586.249 shares, in comparison to 362.671 shares of average trading volume.



The 52-week range for the stock is $0.25 and $0.75 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $0.37.



Will SIAF Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Sino Agro Food, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a consulting, engineering, and technology based company in the agriculture and aquaculture sectors.



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