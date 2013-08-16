Penny Stocks Under Review - STELLAR BIOTECH INC (OTCMKTS:SBOTF), Arch Therapeutics Inc (OTCBB:ARTH), LIGHTSTREAM RES (OTCMKTS:LSTMF ), ARCAM AB ORD (OTCMKTS:AMAVF)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/16/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: STELLAR BIOTECH INC (OTCMKTS:SBOTF), Arch Therapeutics Inc (OTCBB:ARTH), LIGHTSTREAM RES (OTCMKTS:LSTMF), ARCAM AB ORD (OTCMKTS:AMAVF)



STELLAR BIOTECH INC (OTCMKTS:SBOTF) decline -0.37% to closed at the price of $1.31after opening at $1.33. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 442,107.00 shares, as compared to its average volume of 216,425.00 shares. Stellar Biotechnologies, Inc. produces and markets keyhole limpet hemocyanin (KLH), as well as develops technology related to the culture and production of KLH and subunit KLH formulations in the United States and Europe.



For How Long SBOTF Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Arch Therapeutics Inc (OTCBB:ARTH) stock traded during its last trading session with the total traded volume of 767,357.00 shares, as compared to its average volume of 2.16M shares. The company opened its shares at the price of $0.49for the day and its closing price was $0.460 after decline -3.56%. Arch Therapeutics, Inc. (Arch), formerly Almah, Inc., operates as a life science company developing polymers containing peptides intended to form gel-like barriers over wounds to stop or control bleeding.



Will ARTH Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally?Find Out Here



LIGHTSTREAM RES (OTCMKTS:LSTMF) traded with volume of 97,066.00 shares in the last session, as compared to average volume of 82,348.00 shares. The company started its trading session with the price of $7.28and closed at 7.42 after gain +1.59%. Lightstream Resources Ltd. operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company focusing on light oil Bakken and Cardium resource plays with conventional light oil assets in Canada.



For How Long LSTMF Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



ARCAM AB ORD (OTCMKTS:AMAVF) stock traded with total volume of 44,433.00 shares, while the average trading volume remained 13,004.00 shares. AMAVF started its trading session with the price of $94.90and closed at $89.79 after decline -6.46%. Arcam AB provides additive manufacturing solutions for the production of metal components.



Will AMAVF Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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