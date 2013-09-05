Penny Stocks Under Review: Telstra Corporation Ltd (OTCMKTS: TLSYY), ScripsAmerica, Inc. (OTCBB: SCRC), InoLife Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS: INOL), TC Pipelines, LP (NYSE:TCP)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/05/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Telstra Corporation Ltd (OTCMKTS: TLSYY), ScripsAmerica, Inc. (OTCBB: SCRC), InoLife Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS: INOL), TC Pipelines, LP (NYSE:TCP).



Telstra Corporation Ltd (OTCMKTS: TLSYY) increased 0.63% and closed at $22.27 on a traded volume of 45.161 shares, in comparison to 196.625 shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is down over -1.81%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $55.42 billion and its total outstanding shares are 2.49 billion.



Will TLSYY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Telstra Corporation Limited provides telecommunications and information services to individuals, businesses, governments, and enterprises in Australia and internationally.



ScripsAmerica, Inc. (OTCBB: SCRC) plunged -16.32% and closed at $0.200 on a traded volume of 328.570 shares, whereas its average trading volume is 195.845 shares. In the last three months, the stock is up 8.11%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $0.17 and $0.23.



Will SCRC Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



ScripsAmerica, Inc. engages in the distribution of pharmaceutical products in the United States.



InoLife Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS: INOL) showed no change, closed at $0.0140. So far in three months, the stock is down -93.82%. The 52-week range for the stock is $0.01 and $3125.00 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $0.01. Its introductory price for the day was $0.01, with the overall traded volume of 3.92 million shares.



Can Investors Bet on INOL after this News update? Find Out Here



InoLife Technologies, Inc., a development stage company, engages in the identification, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products and services.



TC Pipelines, LP (NYSE:TCP) after opening its trade at the price of $47.27, dropped -0.21% to close at $47.12 for the day. The stock moved on a traded volume of 58.880 shares, in comparison to 132.273 shares of average trading volume.



The 52-week range for the stock is $38.74 and $52.61 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $47.38.



Will TCP Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



TC Pipelines, LP transports natural gas to market hubs and consuming markets primarily in the western and Midwestern United States, and central Canada.



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