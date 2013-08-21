Penny Stocks Under Review - Telstra Corporation Ltd (OTCMKTS:TLSYY), Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:SUTNY), BAE Systems PLC (ADR) (OTCMKTS:BAESY), Latteno Food Corp (OTCMKTS:LATF)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/21/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on Telstra Corporation Ltd (OTCMKTS:TLSYY), Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:SUTNY), BAE Systems PLC (ADR) (OTCMKTS:BAESY), Latteno Food Corp (OTCMKTS:LATF)



Telstra Corporation Ltd (OTCMKTS:TLSYY) opened the session at $23.01, remained amid the day range of $23.01 - $23.17 and recently traded at $23.11. The stock showed a positive performance of -0.13% in the recent trading session. The stock gained a volume of 40,213.00 shares and the average volume of the stock remained 198,234.00 million shares. Telstra Corporation Limited (Telstra) telecommunications and information services company providing telecommunications and information services for domestic and international customers. The Company operates in nine segments: Telstra Consumer and Country Wide (TC&CW); Telstra Business (TB); Telstra Enterprise and Government (TE&G); Telstra Wholesale (TW); Telstra Media Group; Telstra International Group; TelstraClear; Telstra Operations and Other.



Has TLSYY Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:SUTNY) traded with volume of 48,899.00 shares in the recent trading session and the average volume of the stock remained 391,531.00 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $2.67 - $5.90. The stock was recently trading at $4.51. The market capitalization of the stock remained 17.72B.



Has SUTNY Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



BAE Systems PLC (ADR) (OTCMKTS:BAESY) exchanged 45,664.00 shares and the average volume remained 61,804.00 shares. The stock advanced 0.98% and was moving at $27.82. The beta of the stock remained 0.98. BAE Systems plc (BAE Systems) is a global defence, aerospace and security company. BAE Systems delivers, a range of products and services for air, land and naval forces, as well as advanced electronics, security, information technology solutions and support services.



Why Should Investors Buy BAESY After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



Latteno Food Corp (OTCMKTS:LATF) gained volume of 37.93 million shares, while the average volume remained 9.80 million shares. The stock remained at $0.0018. The one month trend of the stock was 90% and the three month trend remained negative -76%. Latteno Food Corp. (Latteno) is engaged in acquiring, organizing, developing and upgrading companies in the international food and beverage market. Latteno is specializing in the dairy industry and coffee industry. The Company operates through its subsidiary in Brazil.



Why Should Investors Buy LATF After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



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