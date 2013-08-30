Penny Stocks Under Review: Tribune Company (OTCMKTS: TRBAA), TURKIYE GARANTI BANK (OTCMKTS: TKGBY), Chromadex Corp (OTCMKTS: CDXC), Dassault Systemes S.A. (ADR)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/30/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Tribune Company (OTCMKTS: TRBAA), TURKIYE GARANTI BANK (OTCMKTS: TKGBY), Chromadex Corp (OTCMKTS: CDXC), Dassault Systemes S.A. (ADR) (OTCMKTS: DASTY).



Tribune Company (OTCMKTS: TRBAA) decreased -0.08% and closed at $60.45 on a traded volume of 6205.067 shares, in comparison to 406.399 shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is up over 6.61%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $3.42 billion and its total outstanding shares are 56.52 million.



Will TRBAA Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Tribune Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a media and entertainment company primarily in the United States.



TURKIYE GARANTI BANK (OTCMKTS: TKGBY) soared 2.99% and closed at $3.45 on a traded volume of 97.539 shares, whereas its average trading volume is 246.454 shares. In the last three months, the stock is down -35.87%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $3.38 and $3.46.



Will TKGBY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Türkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. provides retail, commercial, corporate, and small and medium size enterprises (SME) banking services.



Chromadex Corp (OTCMKTS: CDXC) jumped 0.36% and closed at $0.843. So far in three months, the stock is up 20.43%. The 52-week range for the stock is $0.50 and $1.25 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $0.85. Its introductory price for the day was $0.84, with the overall traded volume of 295.244 shares.



Will CDXC Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



ChromaDex Corporation, a natural products company, through its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and commercializes proprietary-based ingredient technologies.



Dassault Systemes S.A. (ADR) (OTCMKTS: DASTY) after opening its shares at the price of $129.19, dropped -0.92% to close at $128.89 for the day. The stock moved on a traded volume of 19.783 shares, in comparison to 11.572 shares of average trading volume.



The 52-week range for the stock is $95.90 and $135.05 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $129.19.



Will DASTY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Dassault Systemes SA provides three dimensions (3D) design software, and product lifecycle management solutions worldwide.



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