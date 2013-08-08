Penny Stocks Under Review - Tribune Company(OTCMKTS:TRBAA), LUKOIL (ADR)(OTCMKTS:LUKOY), DETOUR GOLD CORP(OTCMKTS:DRGDF), Destiny Media Technologies Inc(OTCMKTS:DSNY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/08/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Tribune Company(OTCMKTS:TRBAA), LUKOIL (ADR)(OTCMKTS:LUKOY), DETOUR GOLD CORP(OTCMKTS:DRGDF), Destiny Media Technologies Inc(OTCMKTS:DSNY)



Tribune Company(OTCMKTS:TRBAA) ended higher +0.42% and complete the day at $62.60. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 322,223 . After opening at $62.65, the stock hit as high as $62.75. However, it traded between $48.38 and $67.50 over the last twelve months.



Tribune Company is a media and entertainment company engaged in newspaper publishing, television and radio broadcasting and entertainment through its subsidiaries. The Company’s operations are divided into two industry segments: publishing and broadcasting and entertainment.



For How Long TRBAA will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



LUKOIL (ADR)(OTCMKTS:LUKOY) closed yesterday at $58.00, a +0.49% increase. Around 35,983 shares were traded, low from an-average trading volume of 76,889 shares. The company is now valued at around $43.78 billion.



NK Lukoil OAO (Neftyanaya Kompaniya LUKOIL OAO or NK LUKOIL OJSC) is a Russia-based integrated oil and gas company. The Company is engaged in the business of oil exploration, production, refining, marketing and distribution. It is an owner of refineries, gas processing, petrochemical plants and gas stations network located in Russia, Eastern and Western Europe, as well as Africa



For How Long LUKOY Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



DETOUR GOLD CORP(OTCMKTS:DRGDF) moved +0.39 percent higher at $8.15 and traded between $8.11 and $8.48 after opening the day at $8.11. Its performance over the last five days remained -26.72%, which stands at 4.7% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was -67.52%.



Detour Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral property interests in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Detour Lake project covering an area of approximately 566 square kilometers in Northeastern Ontario. The company?s Detour Lake property includes approximately 349 unpatented mining claims, 39 mining leases, and 6 patented claims in the District of Cochrane



For How Long DRGDF Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Destiny Media Technologies Inc(OTCMKTS:DSNY) shares fall, losing -2.70 percent to close at $2.52. The stock is up around 305.45% this year and 221.02% for the last 12 months. Around 82,307 shares changed hands yesterday, lower from an-average trading volume of 233,378 shares.



Destiny Media Technologies, Inc. (Destiny) develops and markets services that enable the secure distribution of digital media content over the Internet. Destiny services are based around security, watermarking and playerless streaming media technologies. The Company carries out its business operations through its wholly owned subsidiary, Destiny Software Productions Inc. the Company’s product include Play MPE



Will DSNY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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