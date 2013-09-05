Penny Stocks Under Review: Tullow Oil Plc (UK) (OTCMKTS: TUWOY), CARREFOUR S.A. (OTCMKTS: CRRFY), NIKO RESOURCES LTD (OTCMKTS: NKRSF), Cellceutix Corp (OTCBB: CTIX)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/05/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Tullow Oil Plc (UK) (OTCMKTS: TUWOY), CARREFOUR S.A. (OTCMKTS: CRRFY), NIKO RESOURCES LTD (OTCMKTS: NKRSF), Cellceutix Corp (OTCBB: CTIX).



Tullow Oil Plc (UK) (OTCMKTS: TUWOY) decreased -1.43% and closed at $7.99 on a traded volume of 9.316 shares, in comparison to 58.376 shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is down over -20.46%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $14.75 billion.



Will TUWOY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Tullow Oil plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in Europe, South America, Asia, and Africa. It is also involved in the sale of hydrocarbons.



CARREFOUR S.A. (OTCMKTS: CRRFY) plunged -0.31% and closed at $6.34 on a traded volume of 93.378 shares, whereas its average trading volume is 129.416 shares. In the last three months, the stock is up 9.69%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $6.20 and $6.37.



Will CRRFY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Carrefour SA operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, cash and carry stores, and hyper cash stores worldwide.



NIKO RESOURCES LTD (OTCMKTS: NKRSF) dropped -6.59% and closed at $4.07. So far in three months, the stock is down -51.73%. The 52-week range for the stock is $4.07 and $18.50 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $4.47. Its introductory price for the day was $4.46, with the overall traded volume of 44.900 shares.



Will NKRSF Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Niko Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration for, development, and production of natural gas and crude oil.



Cellceutix Corp (OTCBB: CTIX) after opening its trade at the price of $1.93 jumped 0.52% to close at $1.93 for the day. The stock moved on a traded volume of 129.195 shares, in comparison to 235.986 shares of average trading volume.



The 52-week range for the stock is $0.64 and $2.47 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $1.95.



Will CTIX Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Cellceutix Corporation, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs to treat diseases primarily in the areas of cancer and inflammatory disease.



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