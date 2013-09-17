Penny Stocks Under Review - Umax Group Corp(OTCBB:UMAX), North American Oil & Gas Corp(OTCBB:NAMG), UOMO Media Inc.(OTCMKTS:UOMO), Applied DNA Sciences Inc(OTCBB:APDN)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/17/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Umax Group Corp(OTCBB:UMAX), North American Oil & Gas Corp(OTCBB:NAMG), UOMO Media Inc.(OTCMKTS:UOMO), Applied DNA Sciences Inc(OTCBB:APDN).



Umax Group Corp(OTCBB:UMAX) ended lower -24.22% and complete the day at $2.19. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 234,462. After opening at $2.82, the stock hit as high as $2.82. However, it traded between $1.45 and $2.99 over the last twelve months.



Umax Group Corp., a development stage company, focuses on the distribution of arcade machines. It intends to offer Rocket Launch, a strength testing game that allows players to test their pushing/throwing strength; Space Hockey, a two player hockey game; and Boxer, a simple punch testing game. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Torun, Poland



Has UMAX Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



North American Oil & Gas Corp(OTCBB:NAMG) closed yesterday at $0.980, a +11.36% increase. Around 578,302 shares were traded, beating an-average trading volume of 345,228 shares. The company is now valued at around $59.12 million.



North American Oil & Gas Corp. offers oil and gas production services. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Ventura, California



For How Long NAMG Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



UOMO Media Inc.(OTCMKTS:UOMO) moved +18.18 percent higher at $0.0455 and traded between $0.04 and $0.05 after opening the day at $0.04. Its performance over the last five days remained 203.33%, which stands at 18.18% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was -69.67%.



UOMO Media Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides music publishing, digital music and video, recorded music and production, and talent management services. The company operates through four divisions: Music Publishing, Recorded Music, Digital Distribution, and Talent Management.



For How Long UOMO Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Applied DNA Sciences Inc(OTCBB:APDN) shares fall, losing -1.24 percent to close at $0.119. The stock is down around -41.67% this year and 143.24% for the last 12 months. Around 1.83million shares changed hands yesterday, lower from an-average trading volume of 3.14 million shares.



Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. provides botanical-DNA based security and authentication solutions in Europe and the United States. The company offers SigNature DNA markers for embedding into a range of product



Will APDN Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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