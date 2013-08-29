Penny Stocks Under Review: UNICHARM CORP/S ADR (OTCMKTS: UNICY), Sands China Ltd. (OTCMKTS: SCHYY), HENNES & MAURITZ AB (OTCMKTS: HNNMY), Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS: SUTNY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/29/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: UNICHARM CORP/S ADR (OTCMKTS: UNICY), Sands China Ltd. (OTCMKTS: SCHYY), HENNES & MAURITZ AB (OTCMKTS: HNNMY), Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS: SUTNY).



UNICHARM CORP/S ADR (OTCMKTS: UNICY) decreased -1.32% and closed at $10.73 on a traded volume of 36.181 shares, in comparison to 36.302 shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is up over 2.85%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $11.25billion.



Will UNICY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Unicharm Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of baby and child care, feminine care, and pet care products in Asia, Africa, Europe, North America, and the Middle East.



Sands China Ltd. (OTCMKTS: SCHYY) soared 0.84% and closed at $56.61 on a traded volume of 22.960 shares, whereas its average trading volume is 12.498 shares. In the last three months, the stock is up 8.18%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $56.21 and $56.85.



Will SCHYY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Sands China Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the development, ownership, and operation of integrated resorts and casinos in Macau.



HENNES & MAURITZ AB (OTCMKTS: HNNMY) dropped -0.40% and closed at $7.41. So far in three months, the stock is up 4.96%. The 52-week range for the stock is $6.08 and $7.59and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $7.43. Its introductory price for the day was $7.40, with the overall traded volume of 58.815 shares.



Will HNNMY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, footwear, cosmetics, home textiles, and accessories to consumers in Sweden and internationally.



Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS: SUTNY) after opening its shares at the price of $4.36, showed no change, close at $4.37 for the day. The stock moved on a traded volume of 65.613 shares, in comparison to 383.354 shares of average trading volume.



The 52-week range for the stock is $2.67and $5.90 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $4.40.



Is SUTNY a Solid Investment at These Levels? Find Out Here



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