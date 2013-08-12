Penny Stocks Under Review - Wolseley Plc (ADR) (OTCMKTS:WOSYY), Sino Agro Food Inc (OTCBB:SIAF), Elite Pharmaceuticals Inc (OTCBB:ELTP), Linc Energy Ltd-ADR (OTCMKTS:LNCGY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/12/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Wolseley plc (ADR) (OTCMKTS:WOSYY), Sino Agro Food Inc (OTCBB:SIAF), Elite Pharmaceuticals Inc (OTCBB:ELTP), Linc Energy Ltd-ADR (OTCMKTS:LNCGY)



Wolseley plc (ADR) (OTCMKTS:WOSYY) opened its shares at the price of $5.07 for the day. Its closing price was $5.08 after declining -0.59% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 65,136.00 shares, while its average trading volume remained 82,957.00 shares. The beta of 1.76 stands at -0.59. Wolseley plc is a specialist trade distributor of plumbing and heating products to professional contractors and a supplier of building materials in North America, the United Kingdom and Continental Europe.



Will WOSYY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Sino Agro Food Inc (OTCBB:SIAF) percentage change gain +9.70% to close at $0.439 with the total traded volume of 276,077.00 shares, more than average volume of 315,304.00 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $0.25 - $0.75, while its day lowest price was $0.40and it hit its day highest price at $0.44. Sino Agro Food, Inc. is an integrated developer, producer and distributor of organic food and agricultural products in the Peoples Republic of China. The Company is focused on developing, producing and distributing agricultural products.



Will SIAF Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Elite Pharmaceuticals Inc (OTCBB:ELTP) remained among the day advancers and traded with volume of 1.96M shares in the last session, as compared to average volume of 1.09M shares. Then 52 week range of the stock remained $0.05- $0.14, while its day lowest price was $0.07 and it hit its day highest price at $0.08. ELTP total market capitalization is $ 26.63M shares. Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Elite) is a specialty pharmaceutical company principally engaged in the development and manufactures of oral, controlled-release products, using technology and the development and manufacture of generic pharmaceuticals.



Can Investors Bet on ELTP after this News update? Find out in this Research Report



Linc Energy Ltd-ADR (OTCMKTS:LNCGY) started its trading session with the price of $16.20 and closed at $16.35. DEMBF stocks traded with total volume of 22,712.00 shares, while the average trading volume remained 102,913.00 shares. Day range of the stock was $16.10 -$16.38. Linc Energy Ltd (Linc Energy) is an Australia-based company. The Company is engaged in the oil and gas exploration and production; exploration and development of conventional coal resources, and development and commercialisation of Coal-to-Liquids (CTL) processes through the combined utilisation of Underground Coal Gasification (UCG) and Gas-to-Liquids (GTL) technologies.



For How Long LNCGY Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



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