Penny Stock's Volume Buzz - Advaxis, Inc. (OTCBB:ADXS), FANUC CORP UNSP ADR (OTCMKTS:FANUY), Terra Tech Corp(OTCBB:TRTC), Fiat S.p.A. (ADR) (OTCMKTS:FIATY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/07/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Advaxis, Inc. (OTCBB:ADXS), FANUC CORP UNSP ADR (OTCMKTS:FANUY), Terra Tech Corp(OTCBB:TRTC), Fiat S.p.A. (ADR) (OTCMKTS:FIATY).



Advaxis, Inc. (OTCBB:ADXS) ended lower -10.93% and complete the day at $4.48. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 64,492. After opening at $4.98, the stock hit as high as $4.98. However, it traded between $2.60 and $19.38 over the last twelve months.



Advaxis, Inc., a clinical development stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for cancer and infectious diseases. The company?s platform technology generates an immune response by serving as its own adjuvant, directing antigen presentation, increasing tumor infiltrating killer T-cells, and decreasing Tregs/MDSCs in the tumor.



Has ADXS Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



FANUC CORP UNSP ADR (OTCMKTS:FANUY) closed yesterday at $27.19, a +0.63% increase. Around 62,616 shares were traded, beating an-average trading volume of 55,777 shares. The company is now valued at around $38.83 billion.



Fanuc Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of machinery in the Americas, Europe, Africa, Oceania, and Asia. Its products include CNC series, servo motors, lasers, robots, robodrills, electric injection molding machines, wire-cut electric discharge machines, and super nano machines



For How Long FANUY Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Terra Tech Corp(OTCBB:TRTC) moved +6.43percent higher at $0.0745 and traded between $0.07 and $0.08 after opening the day at $0.07. Its performance over the last five days remained -16.67%, which stands at -28.02% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was -84.84%.



Terra Tech Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and sale of horticulture equipment for growers in the United States. It integrates hydroponic equipment with proprietary technology to provide sustainable solutions for the cultivation of indoor agriculture.



For How Long TRTC Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Fiat S.p.A. (ADR) (OTCMKTS:FIATY) shares rose, gaining +2.45 percent to close at $8.44. The stock is up around 65.53% this year and 44.55% for the last 12 months. Around 93,888 shares changed hands yesterday, higher from an-average trading volume of 85,879 shares.



Fiat S.p.A. manufactures and sells automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, automotive-related components, metallurgical products, and production systems.



Why Should Investors Buy FIATY After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



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