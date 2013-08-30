Penny Stock's Volume Buzz - AMARANTUS BIOSCIENCE HOLDINGS, INC.(OTCBB:AMBS), Osage Exploration and Development Inc(OTCMKTS:OEDV), Growlife Inc(OTCBB:PHOT), Brazil Gold Corp.(OTCMKTS:BRZG)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/30/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: AMARANTUS BIOSCIENCE HOLDINGS, INC.(OTCBB:AMBS), Osage Exploration and Development Inc(OTCMKTS:OEDV), Growlife Inc(OTCBB:PHOT), Brazil Gold Corp.(OTCMKTS:BRZG).



AMARANTUS BIOSCIENCE HOLDINGS, INC.(OTCBB:AMBS) ended higher +34.09% and complete the day at $0.059. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 13.92M. After opening at $0.044, the stock hit as high as $0.061. However, it traded between $0.01 and $0.20 over the last twelve months.



Amarantus BioScience Holdings, Inc., a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of drug candidates and diagnostic blood tests to diagnose and treat human diseases in the United States.



For How Long AMBS will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Osage Exploration and Development Inc(OTCMKTS:OEDV) closed yesterday at $1.53, a +15.91% increase. Around 809,761 shares were traded, beating an-average trading volume of 54,467 shares. The company is now valued at around $ 76.28M.



Osage Exploration and Development, Inc., (Osage) is an oil and natural gas exploration and production company with reserves and production in the country of Colombia and the state of Oklahoma.



For How Long OEDV Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Growlife Inc(OTCBB:PHOT) moved +11.70 percent higher at $0.0401and traded between $0.03 and $0.04 after opening the day at $0.04. Its performance over the last five days remained 12.96%, which stands at 6.93% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was 8.38%.



GrowLife, Inc., formerly, Phototron Holdings, Inc. sells and distributse mini-hydroponic greenhouses (Phototron Units) and horticultural seeds, mineral nutrient solutions, growing mediums and germination kits.



For How Long PHOT Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Brazil Gold Corp.(OTCMKTS:BRZG) shares rose, gaining +100.00 percent to close at $0.0014. The stock is up around 133.33% this year and -96.5% for the last 12 months. Around 165.88 million shares changed hands yesterday, higher from an-average trading volume of 11.67million shares.



Brazil Gold Corp. is engaged in reviewing mineral exploration. The Company has a Letter of Intent with Mineracao Rio De Padreas Ltda to acquire up to 100% of Mineracao’s interests in the Luziania Gold Project located in Goias State, Brazil.



Why Should Investors Buy BRZG After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



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