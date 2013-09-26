Penny Stock's Volume Buzz - Axa SA (ADR) (OTCMKTS:AXAHY),Advanced Cell Technology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACTC), AMARANTUS BIOSCIENCE HOLDINGS, INC. (OTCBB:AMBS), Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:OSGIQ)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/26/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Axa SA (ADR) (OTCMKTS:AXAHY),Advanced Cell Technology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACTC), AMARANTUS BIOSCIENCE HOLDINGS, INC. (OTCBB:AMBS), Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:OSGIQ).



Axa SA (ADR) (OTCMKTS:AXAHY)ended higher 1.05% and complete the day at $23.75. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 96.. After opening at $23.56, the stock hit as high as $23.84. However, it traded between $14.50and $25.00 over the last twelve months.



AXA Group, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services. Its Life & Savings segment offers term life, whole life, universal life, endowment, deferred and immediate annuities, and other investment-based products, including endowments



For How Long AXAHY will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Advanced Cell Technology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACTC) closed yesterday at $0.0675, a -0.59% decrease. Around 4.43 million shares were traded, low from an-average trading volume of 9.37 million shares. The company is now valued at around $173.07 million.



Advanced Cell Technology, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of human embryonic and adult stem cell technology in the field of regenerative medicine.



Has ACTC Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



AMARANTUS BIOSCIENCE HOLDINGS, INC. (OTCBB:AMBS) moved -10.00 percent lower at $0.063 and traded between $0.0625and $0.0716 after opening the day at $0.0672.



Amarantus BioScience Holdings, Inc., a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of drug candidates and diagnostic blood tests to diagnose and treat human diseases in the United States.



Why Should Investors Buy AMBS After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:OSGIQ) shares rose, decreasing -2.38 percent to close at $2.05. The stock is up around144.05% this year and-71.99% for the last 12 months. Around 229.827 shares changed hands yesterday, higher from an-average trading volume of 162.913 shares.



Overseas Ship holding Group, Inc. is engaged primarily in the ocean transportation of crude oil and petroleum products.



Will OSGIQ Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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