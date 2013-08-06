Penny Stock's Volume Buzz - BG Group Plc (ADR)(OTCMKTS:BRGYY), Montalvo Spirits Inc(OTCBB:TQLA), THEDIRECTORY.COM INC(OTCMKTS:SEEK), Tracksoft Systems Inc(OTCMKTS:BRND)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/06/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: BG Group plc (ADR)(OTCMKTS:BRGYY), Montalvo Spirits Inc(OTCBB:TQLA), THEDIRECTORY.COM INC(OTCMKTS:SEEK), Tracksoft Systems Inc(OTCMKTS:BRND)



BG Group plc (ADR)(OTCMKTS:BRGYY) ended higher +0.27% and complete the day at $18.37. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 67,156. After opening at $18.29, the stock hit as high as $18.38. However, it traded between $15.57 and $21.88 over the last twelve months.



BG Group plc (BG Group) is a natural gas company. The Company is engaged in the exploration, development and production of natural gas and oil. It operates in three business segments: Exploration and Production (E&P), Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) and Transmission and Distribution (T&D). Effective January 1, 2012, the Company was managed across three regions: Americas and Europe; Africa, Central and South Asia, and Australia and East Asia, supported by Global Energy Marketing and Shipping (GEMS) and BG Advance.



Montalvo Spirits Inc(OTCBB:TQLA) closed yesterday at $0.720, a +0.70% increase. Around 265,035 shares were traded, low from an-average trading volume of 400,058 shares. The company is now valued at around $48.23 million.



Montalvo Spirits Inc., formerly Advanced Cloud Storage, Inc. is a development-stage company. The Company develops, markets and distributes alcoholic beverages with initial offering being the Montalvo Tequila, primarily in the United States. Montalvo Spirits plans to focus on the artisanal spirits category.



THEDIRECTORY.COM INC(OTCMKTS:SEEK) moved -9.09 percent lower at $0.0010 and traded between $0.0009 and $0.0011 after opening the day at $0.0011. Its performance over the last five days remained 11.11%, which stands at 400% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was 400%.



TheDirectory.com, Inc operates as a diversified local Internet search company. The company owns and operates a network of locally targeted, category specific search destinations through its local business search engine, TheDirectory.com.



Tracksoft Systems Inc(OTCMKTS:BRND) shares rose, gaining 6.15 percent to close at $0.0138. The stock is down around -87.45% this year and -96.55% for the last 12 months. Around 4.65 million shares changed hands yesterday, lower from an-average trading volume of 27.33 million shares.



Premier Brands, Inc. engages in the manufacture, acquisition, and marketing of consumer packaged goods, primarily beverages and nutraceuticals. Its products include energy and vitamin drink products.



