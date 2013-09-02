Penny Stock's Volume Buzz - Canadian Zinc Corp (OTCBB:CZICF), Brazil Minerals Inc (OTCBB:BMIX), TRANSGAMING INC (OTCMKTS:TNSGF), THROMBOOGENICS NV (OTCMKTS:TBGNF)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/02/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Our Today’s Focus is on: Canadian Zinc Corp (OTCBB:CZICF), Brazil Minerals Inc (OTCBB:BMIX), TRANSGAMING INC (OTCMKTS:TNSGF), THROMBOOGENICS NV (OTCMKTS:TBGNF)



Canadian Zinc Corp (OTCBB:CZICF) gained volume of 65,507.00 shares and the average volume of the stock remained 105,029.00 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $0.35 - $0.75 and the day range was $0.58 - $0.61.The stock opened the session at $0.59, and closed the session at $0.59. The stock showed a negative performance of -1.22% in previous trading session. Canadian Zinc Corporation engages in the exploration and development of natural resource properties in Canada. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Prairie Creek property, a zinc/lead/silver property that consists of 2 surface leases, 12 mining leases.



Has CZICF Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



In previous session, Brazil Minerals Inc (OTCBB:BMIX) traded 236,915.00 shares and the average volume of the stock remained 273,804.00 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $0.09 - $1.10. while its closing price stayed at $0.100. The market capitalization of the stock remained 7.10 million. The half-yearly trend of the stock remained negative -90%. Brazil Minerals, Inc. owns participation in a diamond producing reserve in Brazil. It also focuses on researching on a gold area. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Beverly Hills, California.



How Should Investors Trade BMIX Now? Don’t Miss out a Special Trend Analysis



TRANSGAMING INC (OTCMKTS:TNSGF) volume of the stock was 193,430.00 shares in the most recent session and the average volume remained 48,530.00 shares. The stock boosted +7.78% and finished the prior session at the closing price of $0.115. The stock traded 193,430.00 shares in its previous trading session and its average volume remained 48,530.00 shares. TransGaming Inc. engages in the development, sale, and licensing of software portability products that facilitate the deployment of games across various platforms primarily in Canada, the United States, and Europe.



Will TNSGF Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



THROMBOOGENICS NV (OTCMKTS:TBGNF) traded with volume of 8,690.00 shares and the average volume of the stock remained 789.00 shares. The stock decreased -17.68% and finished the trading at $30.50. The market capitalization of the stock remained 1.34 billion. The beta of the stock remained 0.71. ThromboGenics NV, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing ophthalmic and oncology medicines in Belgium. It offers JET REA for the treatment of symptomatic vitreomacular traction.



Will TBGNF Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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