Penny Stock's Volume Buzz - Cellceutix Corp(OTCBB:CTIX), TENCENT HOLDINGS ADR(OTCMKTS:TCEHY), Komatsu Ltd (ADR)(OTCMKTS:KMTUY), E.ON SE (ADR)(OTCMKTS:EONGY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/08/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Cellceutix Corp(OTCBB:CTIX), TENCENT HOLDINGS ADR(OTCMKTS:TCEHY), Komatsu Ltd (ADR)(OTCMKTS:KMTUY), E.ON SE (ADR)(OTCMKTS:EONGY)



Cellceutix Corp(OTCBB:CTIX) ended lower -0.51% and complete the day at $1.94. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 167,009. After opening at $1.95, the stock hit as high as $1.99. However, it traded between $0.50 and $2.47 over the last twelve months.



Cellceutix Corporation is an early-stage developmental biopharmaceutical company. The Company has acquired exclusive rights to eight different pharmaceutical compound candidates that are designed for treatment of diseases which exist, or may exist in the future.



Has CTIX Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



TENCENT HOLDINGS ADR(OTCMKTS:TCEHY) closed yesterday at $46.58, a -2.84% decrease. Around 55,459 shares were traded, low from an-average trading volume of 113,800 shares. The company is now valued at around $89.04 billion.



Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides Internet value-added services (IVAS), mobile and telecommunications value-added services (MVAS), online advertising services, and e-Commerce transactions services in Mainland China, the United States, Europe, and internationally.



Has TCEHY Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here,



Komatsu Ltd (ADR)(OTCMKTS:KMTUY) moved -0.81 percent lower at $22.02 and traded between $21.90 and $22.08 after opening the day at $21.90. Its performance over the last five days remained -1.92%, which stands at -5.29% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was -14.35%.



KOMATSU LTD. is a Japan-based company which manufactures, develops, markets and sells construction machinery and vehicles, as well as other industrial machinery.



Why Should Investors Buy KMTUY After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



E.ON SE (ADR)(OTCMKTS:EONGY) shares rose, gaining +1.43 percent to close at $16.30. The stock is down around -13.23% this year and -24.99% for the last 12 months. Around 72,478 shares changed hands yesterday, higher from an-average trading volume of 36,344shares.



E.ON SE is a Germany-based provider of energy solutions. It manages the E.ON Group, which consists of five global units and 12 regional units. Global units consist of Generation, Renewables, Gas, Trading (which are also Company's business segments) and New Building & Technology that comprises project management and engineering related to construction of power plants and the operation of existing plants across the Group.



Why Should Investors Buy EONGY After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



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