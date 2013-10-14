Penny Stock's Volume Buzz - Cereplast Inc(OTCMKTS:CERP), CARREFOUR S.A.(OTCMKTS:CRRFY), Elite Pharmaceuticals Inc(OTCBB:ELTP), Micromem Technologies Inc.(OTCBB:MMTIF)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/14/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Cereplast Inc(OTCMKTS:CERP), CARREFOUR S.A.(OTCMKTS:CRRFY), Elite Pharmaceuticals Inc(OTCBB:ELTP), Micromem Technologies Inc.(OTCBB:MMTIF).



Cereplast Inc(OTCMKTS:CERP) ended higher +7.14% and complete the day at $0.0150. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 6.48 million. After opening at $0.01, the stock hit as high as $0.01. However, it traded between $0.01 and $0.28 over the last twelve months.



Cereplast, Inc. develops and commercializes bio-based resins. It provides Cereplast Compostables resins, which are compostable, bio-based, and ecologically sound substitutes for petroleum-based plastics targeting compostable bags, single-use food service products, and packaging applications



For How Long CERP will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



CARREFOUR S.A.(OTCMKTS:CRRFY) closed yesterday at $7.11, a -0.42% decrease. Around 327,254 shares were traded, beating an-average trading volume of 233,028 shares. The company is now valued at around $25.85 billion.



Carrefour SA operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores worldwide. The company also operates food and non-food e-commerce Websites. Its hypermarkets offer food products; and non-food products comprising clothing products, electronic goods, household appliances, multimedia products, furniture, and decorative products.



Has CRRFY Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Elite Pharmaceuticals Inc(OTCBB:ELTP) moved -1.93 percent lower at $0.127 and traded between $0.13 and $0.13 after opening the day at $0.13. Its performance over the last five days remained -8.9%, which stands at 27% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was 58.95%.



Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, principally engages in the research, development, and licensing of proprietary controlled-release drug delivery systems and products. It develops orally administered controlled-release products for various therapeutic areas, including pain, allergy, and infection.



Why Should Investors Buy ELTP After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



Micromem Technologies Inc.(OTCBB:MMTIF) shares fall, losing -4.78 percent to close at $0.486. The stock is up around 155.58% this year and 183.98% for the last 12 months. Around 854,885 shares changed hands yesterday, higher from an-average trading volume of 128,883 shares.



Micromem Technologies Inc. develops non-volatile magnetic memory and sensor technology. The non-volatile memory implies the ability to retain information after power has been shut off.



Will MMTIF Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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