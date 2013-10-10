Penny Stock's Volume Buzz - Cloud Security Corp(OTCBB:CLDS), STELLAR BIOTECH INC(OTCMKTS:SBOTF), Micromem Technologies Inc.(OTCBB:MMTIF), North American Oil & Gas Corp(OTCBB:NAMG)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/10/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Cloud Security Corp(OTCBB:CLDS), STELLAR BIOTECH INC(OTCMKTS:SBOTF), Micromem Technologies Inc.(OTCBB:MMTIF), North American Oil & Gas Corp(OTCBB:NAMG).



Cloud Security Corp(OTCBB:CLDS) ended lower -10.95% and complete the day at $0.480. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 564,151. After opening at $0.54, the stock hit as high as $0.54. However, it traded between $0.11 and $1.47 over the last twelve months.



Cloud Security Corp., a development stage company, operates as an information technology services and software company. It primarily delivers access to computer desktops and other consumer electron devices from remote locations.



Has CLDS Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



STELLAR BIOTECH INC(OTCMKTS:SBOTF) closed yesterday at $1.53, a -0.31% decrease. Around 388,842 shares were traded, low from an-average trading volume of 427,714 shares. The company is now valued at around $107.24 million.



Stellar Biotechnologies, Inc. produces and markets keyhole limpet hemocyanin (KLH), as well as develops technology related to the culture and production of KLH and subunit KLH formulations in the United States and Europe.



Has SBOTF Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Micromem Technologies Inc.(OTCBB:MMTIF) moved +83.02 percent higher at $0.582 and traded between $0.35 and $0.61 after opening the day at $0.35. Its performance over the last five days remained 191%, which stands at 193.94% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was 206.32%.



Micromem Technologies Inc. develops non-volatile magnetic memory and sensor technology. The non-volatile memory implies the ability to retain information after power has been shut off.



For How Long MMTIF Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



North American Oil & Gas Corp(OTCBB:NAMG) shares fall, losing -3.23 percent to close at $0.900. The stock is up around 8.43% this year and 120% for the last 12 months. Around 368,429 shares changed hands yesterday, lower from an-average trading volume of 516,553 shares.



North American Oil & Gas Corp. offers oil and gas production services. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Ventura, California



Will NAMG Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



About LeadingStockAlerts

LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community.



Our site has been the clear choice for today’s investors and day-traders. As one of the internet’s premiere financial destinations, we offer the investment community some of the market’s leading emerging opportunities. Using a balanced combination of industry experience and high-tech offerings, this site keeps you ahead of the curve and ahead of the bell.



Disclaimer:

DO NOT BASE ANY INVESTMENT DECISION UPON ANY MATERIALS FOUND ON THIS REPORT OR WEBSITE. We are not registered as a securities broker-dealer or an investment adviser either with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or with any state securities regulatory authority. We are neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice.



The information contained in our report should be viewed as commercial advertisement and is not intended to be investment advice. The report is not provided to any particular individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. The information contained in our report is not an offer to buy or sell securities. We distribute opinions, comments and information free of charge exclusively to individuals who wish to receive them.



Read Full Disclaimer at: http://leadingstockalerts.com/disclaimer/