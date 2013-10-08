Penny Stock's Volume Buzz - Elite Pharmaceuticals Inc (OTCBB:ELTP), Solar Power Inc(OTCMKTS:SOPW), Limitless Venture Group Inc(OTCMKTS:LVGI), La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company(OTCBB:LJPC)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/08/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Elite Pharmaceuticals Inc (OTCBB:ELTP), Solar Power Inc(OTCMKTS:SOPW), Limitless Venture Group Inc(OTCMKTS:LVGI), La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company(OTCBB:LJPC).



Elite Pharmaceuticals Inc (OTCBB:ELTP) ended lower -2.08% and complete the day at $0.137. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 2.36 million. After opening at $0.14, the stock hit as high as $0.14. However, it traded between $0.05 and $0.17 over the last twelve months.



Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, principally engages in the research, development, and licensing of proprietary controlled-release drug delivery systems and products



Has ELTP Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Solar Power Inc(OTCMKTS:SOPW) closed yesterday at $0.187, a -26.27% decrease. Around 1.14 million shares were traded, beating an-average trading volume of 376,540 shares. The company is now valued at around $37.11 million.



Solar Power, Inc. engages in designing, engineering, developing, and constructing solar energy facilities primarily to business, government, and utility customers. It primarily builds rooftop systems, ground mounted systems, and parking shade structure systems. The company also provides long-term operations and maintenance services through its SPIGuardian operations and maintenance program; and sells solar modules and balance of system components manufactured by third party vendors to other integrators.



Has SOPW Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Limitless Venture Group Inc(OTCMKTS:LVGI) moved -16.67 percent lower at $0.0030 and traded between $0.0028 and $0.004 after opening the day at $0.0039. Its performance over the last five days remained -3.23%, which stands at -61.04% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was -66.67%.



Limitless Venture Group Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution and marketing of wellness, anti-aging, and hormone replacement therapy products for males and females in the OTC nutraceutical sector.



Why Should Investors Buy LVGI After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company(OTCBB:LJPC)shares fall, losing -10.33 percent to close at $0.165. The stock is up around 153.85% this year and 200% for the last 12 months. Around 1.90 million shares changed hands yesterday, higher from an-average trading volume of 427,680 shares.



La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for chronic organ failure and cancer.



Will LJPC Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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