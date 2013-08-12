Penny Stock's Volume Buzz - Enservco Corp (OTCBB:ENSV), GLOBAL DIGITAL SOLTN (OTCMKTS:GDSI), Bio Matrix Scientific Group Inc (OTCMKTS:BMSN), E-Waste Systems Inc (OTCMKTS:EWSI)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/12/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Enservco Corp (OTCBB:ENSV), GLOBAL DIGITAL SOLTN (OTCMKTS:GDSI), Bio Matrix Scientific Group Inc (OTCMKTS:BMSN), E-Waste Systems Inc (OTCMKTS:EWSI)



Enservco Corp (OTCBB:ENSV) closed at the price of $1.35 after opening at 1.38. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 135,057.00 shares, as compared to its average volume of 46,994.0 shares. Enservco Corporation primarily conducts its business operations through two subsidiaries, Dillco Fluid Service, Inc. (Dillco), and Heat Waves Hot Oil Services LLC (Heat Waves), which provides oil field services to the domestic onshore oil and natural gas industry.



Is ENSV a Solid Investment at These Levels? Read This Report For Details



GLOBAL DIGITAL SOLTN (OTCMKTS:GDSI) stock traded during its last trading session with the total traded volume of 284,155.00 shares, as compared to its average volume of 61,417.00 shares. The company opened its shares at the price of $0.96 for the day and its closing price was $1.07 after gaining +9.18% for the day. Global Digital Solutions, Inc. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on small arms manufacturing. Previously, it was engaged in providing telecom and data engineering services. The company is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.



Will GDSI Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Bio Matrix Scientific Group Inc (OTCMKTS:BMSN) traded with volume of 14.01M shares in the last session, as compared to average volume of 32.62M shares. The company started its trading session with the price of $0.0033 and closed at $0.0030 by scoring -6.25%. Bio-Matrix Scientific Group, Inc. is a development stage company. The Company, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Regen BioPharma ,Inc., is engaged in the development of regenerative medical applications which it focuses to license from other entities up to the point of completion of Phase I and or Phase II clinical trials after which it would either attempt to sell or license those developed applications or, alternatively, advance the application further to Phase III clinical trials.



Will BMSN Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



E-Waste Systems Inc (OTCMKTS:EWSI) stock traded with total volume 2.14M shares, while the average trading volume remained 2.03M shares. EWSI started its trading session with the price of $0.02 and closed at $0.0223 after gain +2.29%. E-Waste Systems, Inc. provides waste electric and electronic equipment processing services in the United Kingdom and internationally.



Will EWSI Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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