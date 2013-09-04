Penny Stock's Volume Buzz: GDF Suez SA (ADR) (OTCMKTS: GDFZY), Eco-Tek Group Inc (OTCMKTS: ETEK), CelLynx Group Inc (OTCMKTS: CYNX), MRI Interventions Inc (OTCBB: MRIC)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/04/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: GDF Suez SA (ADR) (OTCMKTS: GDFZY) Eco-Tek Group Inc (OTCMKTS: ETEK) CelLynx Group Inc (OTCMKTS: CYNX) MRI Interventions Inc (OTCBB: MRIC).



GDF Suez SA (ADR) (OTCMKTS: GDFZY) decreased -0.23% and closed at $21.70 on a traded volume of 26.745 shares, in comparison to 72.532 shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is up over 6.16%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $52.48 billion.



Will GDFZY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



GDF SUEZ S.A. primarily purchases, produces, and markets natural gas and electricity in France and internationally.



Eco-Tek Group Inc (OTCMKTS: ETEK) plunged -11.54% and closed at $0.0230 on a traded volume of 1.60million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 1.21million shares. In the last three months, the stock is down -93.43%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $0.02 and $0.03.



Will ETEK Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Eco-Tek Group Inc. engages in the development and marketing of green lubrication and filtration products for a range of applications in the transportation, marine, and industrial sectors.



CelLynx Group Inc (OTCMKTS: CYNX) showed no change, closed at $0.0006. So far in three months, the stock is up 100%. It’s overall traded volume of 98.72 million shares.



Can Investors Bet on CYNX after this News update?Find Out Here



CelLynx Group, Inc. engages in the development and manufacture of cellular network extenders for use in the small office, home, and mobile market places.



MRI Interventions Inc (OTCBB: MRIC) after opening its trade at the price of $1.35, jumped 5.38% to close at $1.37 for the day. The stock moved on a traded volume of 203.075 shares, in comparison to 141.501 shares of average trading volume.



The 52-week range for the stock is $1.05 and $3.00 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $1.39.



Will MRIC Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



MRI Interventions, Inc., a medical device company, develops and commercializes platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain and heart under direct, intra-procedural magnetic resonance imaging guidance primarily in the United States.



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