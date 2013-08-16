Penny Stock's Volume Buzz - GREAT AMER FOOD NEW(OTCMKTS:GAMN), BluForest Inc(OTCMKTS:BLUF), CODESMART HOLDINGS(OTCBB:ITEN), Advanced Cell Technology, Inc.(OTCBB:ACTC)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/16/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: GREAT AMER FOOD NEW(OTCMKTS:GAMN), BluForest Inc(OTCMKTS:BLUF), CODESMART HOLDINGS(OTCBB:ITEN), Advanced Cell Technology, Inc.(OTCBB:ACTC)



GREAT AMER FOOD NEW(OTCMKTS:GAMN) ended higher +187.50% and complete the day at $0.115. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 920,701. After opening at $0.09, the stock hit as high as $0.88. However, it traded between $0.04 and $0.88 over the last twelve months.

The Great American Food Chain, Inc., a restaurant holding company, engages in the development and expansion of independent restaurant concepts into multi-unit locations through corporate owned stores, licensing, and franchising opportunities primarily in the United States.



For How Long GAMN will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



BluForest Inc(OTCMKTS:BLUF) closed yesterday at $1.36, a +13.33% increase. Around 481,843 shares were traded, low from an-average trading volume of 222,238 shares. The company is now valued at around $140.72 million.

Bluforest Inc., formerly Greenwood Gold Resources, Inc., is a carbon offset credit trading company with land assets in South America. Global Environmental Investments Limited (GEIL) sold all of the rights and interests held by GEIL pursuant to the Acquisition Agreement, on March 30, 2012, to the Company regarding the Property, which consists of approximately 105,000 hectares.



For How Long BLUF Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



CODESMART HOLDINGS(OTCBB:ITEN) moved +1.92 percent higher at $2.65 and traded between $2.35 and $3.18 after opening the day at $2.62. Its performance over the last five days remained -42.21%, which stands at -60.97% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was -42.14%.

CodeSmart Holdings, Inc. focuses on providing on-line education services for medical coding and billing to healthcare professionals in the United States. It offers CODESMART UNIVERSITY, an on-line training program that teaches current and new medical coding professionals on ICD-10-CM/PCS coding systems.



For How Long ITEN Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Advanced Cell Technology, Inc.(OTCBB:ACTC) shares rose, gaining +0.57 percent to close at $0.0700. The stock is up around 25.67% this year and -14.11% for the last 12 months. Around 16.64 million shares changed hands yesterday, higher from an-average trading volume of 7.27 million shares.

Advanced Cell Technology, Inc. is a biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing human embryonic and adult stem cell technology in the emerging field of regenerative medicine. The Company has acquired, developed and maintained a portfolio of patents and patent applications that forms the base for its research and development efforts in the area of embryonic and adult stem cell research

Why Should Investors Buy ACTC After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



About LeadingStockAlerts

LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community.



Our site has been the clear choice for today’s investors and day-traders. As one of the internet’s premiere financial destinations, we offer the investment community some of the market’s leading emerging opportunities. Using a balanced combination of industry experience and high-tech offerings, this site keeps you ahead of the curve and ahead of the bell.



Disclaimer

DO NOT BASE ANY INVESTMENT DECISION UPON ANY MATERIALS FOUND ON THIS REPORT OR WEBSITE. We are not registered as a securities broker-dealer or an investment adviser either with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or with any state securities regulatory authority. We are neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice.



The information contained in our report should be viewed as commercial advertisement and is not intended to be investment advice. The report is not provided to any particular individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. The information contained in our report is not an offer to buy or sell securities. We distribute opinions, comments and information free of charge exclusively to individuals who wish to receive them.



Read Full Disclaimer at: http://leadingstockalerts.com/disclaimer/