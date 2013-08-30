Penny Stock's Volume Buzz: Iberdrola SA (ADR) (OTCMKTS: IBDRY), DoMark International Inc (OTCMKTS: DOMK), Bio Matrix Scientific Group Inc (OTCMKTS: BMSN), DEETHREE EXPLORA

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/30/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Iberdrola SA (ADR) (OTCMKTS: IBDRY), DoMark International Inc (OTCMKTS: DOMK), Bio Matrix Scientific Group Inc (OTCMKTS: BMSN), DEETHREE EXPLORA (OTCMKTS: DTHRF).



Iberdrola SA (ADR) (OTCMKTS: IBDRY) decreased -1.94% and closed at $21.73 on a traded volume of 124.867 shares, in comparison to 36.916 shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is up over4.32%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $34.57 billion.



Will IBDRY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Iberdrola, S.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, transmission, switching, distribution, and retailing of electric power or electricity by-products.



DoMark International Inc (OTCMKTS: DOMK) plunged -12.00% and closed at $0.0550 on a traded volume of 980.984 shares, whereas its average trading volume is 265.228 shares. In the last three months, the stock is down -25.58%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $0.05 and $0.06.



Will DOMK Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



DoMark International, Inc., a marketing and management company, engages in owning, developing, and marketing various patented game changing consumer products.



Bio Matrix Scientific Group Inc (OTCMKTS: BMSN) dropped -6.25% and closed at $0.0030. So far in three months, the stock is up 36.36%. The 52-week range for the stock is $0.0002 and $0.0165 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $0.0033. Its introductory price for the day was $0.0031, with the overall traded volume of 21.13 million shares.



Will BMSN Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Bio-Matrix Scientific Group, Inc., a development stage company, intends to engage primarily in the development of regenerative medical applications.



DEETHREE EXPLORA (OTCMKTS: DTHRF) after opening its shares at the price of $8.55 jumped 0.93% to close at $8.60 for the day. The stock moved on a traded volume of 40.700 shares, in comparison to 21.094shares of average trading volume.



The 52-week range for the stock is $5.08 and $9.11 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $8.72.



Will DTHRF Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



DeeThree Exploration Ltd. engages in the exploration, exploitation, development, and production of light crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin.



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