Penny Stock's Volume Buzz - Iberdrola SA (ADR)(OTCMKTS:IBDRY), Yara International ASA (ADR)(OTCMKTS:YARIY), Ubiquity Broadcasting Corp(OTCBB:UBIQ), Greystone Logistics Inc(OTCMKTS:GLGI)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/02/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Iberdrola SA (ADR)(OTCMKTS:IBDRY), Yara International ASA (ADR)(OTCMKTS:YARIY), Ubiquity Broadcasting Corp(OTCBB:UBIQ), Greystone Logistics Inc(OTCMKTS:GLGI).



Iberdrola SA (ADR)(OTCMKTS:IBDRY) ended lower -2.61% and complete the day at $21.16. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 8,019. After opening at $21.29, the stock hit as high as $21.29. However, it traded between $15.26 and $22.95 over the last twelve months.



Iberdrola SA is a Spain-based company principally engaged in the energy sector. Its main activities include the provision of services related to the production, transmission and distribution of electric power and its by-products, computer and telecommunications services, services related to the treatment and distribution of water, as well as urban and gas retailing services, among others.



Has IBDRY Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Yara International ASA (ADR)(OTCMKTS:YARIY) closed yesterday at $39.43, a -3.00% decrease. Around 14,495 shares were traded, low from an-average trading volume of 42,335 shares. The company is now valued at around $ 11.32B.



Yara International ASA (Yara) is a global chemical company that converts energy, natural minerals and nitrogen from the air into essential products for the farming community and industrial customers. The Company is a producer of ammonia, nitrates, nitrogen, phosphorous, potassium (NPK) and specialty fertilizers.



Has YARIY Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Ubiquity Broadcasting Corp(OTCBB:UBIQ) moved +0.90 percent higher at $11.19 and traded between $10.60 and $11.19 after opening the day at $10.75. Its performance over the last five days remained -10.26%, which stands at 3.23% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was 39.87%.



Ubiquity Broadcasting Corp, develops intellectual property, software products and programming to create digital lifestyle. The Company’s products include Sprocket and WEAV.



For How Long UBIQ Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Greystone Logistics Inc(OTCMKTS:GLGI) shares rose, gaining +5.13 percent to close at $0.410. The stock is up around 36.67% this year and 78.26% for the last 12 months. Around 150,268 shares changed hands yesterday, higher from an-average trading volume of 46,773 shares.



Greystone Logistics, Inc. (Greystone) is engaged in the manufacturing of plastic pallets utilizing recycled plastic and selling the pallets through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Greystone Manufacturing, L.L.C. (GSM). During the fiscal year ended May 31, 2012 (fiscal 2012), GSM's product line consists of 48 inches-by-40inches monoblock (one-piece) pallet



Why Should Investors Buy GLGI After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



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