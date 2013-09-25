Penny Stock's Volume Buzz - Koninklijke Ahold N.V. (ADR)(OTCMKTS:AHONY), Zurich Insurance Group Ltd (ADR)(OTCMKTS:ZURVY), Indo Global Exchange(s) PteLtd(OTCMKTS:IGEX), Komatsu Ltd (ADR)(OTCMKTS:KMTUY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/25/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Koninklijke Ahold N.V. (ADR)(OTCMKTS:AHONY), Zurich Insurance Group Ltd (ADR)(OTCMKTS:ZURVY), Indo Global Exchange(s) PteLtd(OTCMKTS:IGEX), Komatsu Ltd (ADR)(OTCMKTS:KMTUY)



Koninklijke Ahold N.V. (ADR)(OTCMKTS:AHONY) ended lower -0.69% and complete the day at $17.37. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 988,550. After opening at $17.52, the stock hit as high as $17.54. However, it traded between $11.63 and $17.61 over the last twelve months.



Koninklijke Ahold N.V., through its subsidiaries, operates retail stores that offer food and non-food products in the United States and Europe. It operates supermarkets, convenience stores, compact hypers, pick-up points, and gasoline stations, as well as specialty stores, which provide health and beauty care products, and wine and liquor.



Has AHONY Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Zurich Insurance Group Ltd (ADR)(OTCMKTS:ZURVY) closed yesterday at $25.55, a -0.62% decrease. Around 143,439 shares were traded, beating an-average trading volume of 109,804 shares. The company is now valued at around $37.70 billion.



Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of insurance products, solutions, and advisory services worldwide. It offers car insurance, home insurance, general liability insurance, life and critical illness insurance, savings and investments, pensions and retirement planning, and other products



Has ZURVY Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Indo Global Exchange(s) PteLtd(OTCMKTS:IGEX) moved -27.56 percent lower at $0.460 and traded between $0.32 and $0.66 after opening the day at $0.64. Its performance over the last five days remained -40.26%, which stands at -34.29% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was 206.67%.



Indo Global Exchange PTE LTD. offers an online global trading platform. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Singapore



Why Should Investors Buy IGEX After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



Komatsu Ltd (ADR)(OTCMKTS:KMTUY) shares fall, losing -0.70 percent to close at $25.71. The stock is up around 1.7% this year and 27.34% for the last 12 months. Around 62,998 shares changed hands yesterday, lower from an-average trading volume of 69,611 shares.



Komatsu Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of various industrial-use products and services under the Komatsu brand worldwide. Its Construction, Mining, and Utility Equipment segment offers excavating equipment, such as hydraulic and mini excavators, and backhoe loaders



Will KMTUY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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