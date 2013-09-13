Penny Stock's Volume Buzz - Lenovo Group Limited (ADR)(OTCMKTS:LNVGY), Liberator Medical Holdings, Inc.(OTCBB:LBMH), Elite Pharmaceuticals Inc(OTCBB:ELTP), KV Pharmaceutical Co(OTCMKTS:KVPHQ)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/13/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Lenovo Group Limited (ADR)(OTCMKTS:LNVGY), Liberator Medical Holdings, Inc.(OTCBB:LBMH), Elite Pharmaceuticals Inc(OTCBB:ELTP), KV Pharmaceutical Co(OTCMKTS:KVPHQ).



Lenovo Group Limited (ADR)(OTCMKTS:LNVGY) ended lower -1.87% and complete the day at $20.46. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 263,808. After opening at $20.77, the stock hit as high as $20.85. However, it traded between $15.73 and $23.22 over the last twelve months.



Lenovo Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of IT products, and provision of IT services in worldwide. Its products include commercial and consumer personal computers, notebooks, desktops, servers, and workstations; mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smartphones



Has LNVGY Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Liberator Medical Holdings, Inc.(OTCBB:LBMH) closed yesterday at $2.02, a +3.59% increase. Around 484,956 shares were traded, beating an-average trading volume of 139,813 shares. The company is now valued at around $105.80 million.



Liberator Medical Holdings, Inc. and its subsidiaries distribute direct-to-consumer durable medical supplies for seniors in the United States. The company primarily offers urological catheters, ostomy supplies, mastectomy fashions, and diabetic supplies. It also provides home health care services to Medicare-eligible seniors with chronic illness.



For How Long LBMH Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Elite Pharmaceuticals Inc(OTCBB:ELTP) moved +19.05 percent higher at $0.100and traded between $0.08 and $0.10 after opening the day at $0.09. Its performance over the last five days remained 21.51%, which stands at 2.04% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was 25.16%.



Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, principally engages in the research, development, and licensing of proprietary controlled-release drug delivery systems and products. It develops orally administered controlled-release products for various therapeutic areas, including pain, allergy, and infection.



For How Long ELTP Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



KV Pharmaceutical Co(OTCMKTS:KVPHQ) shares rose, gaining +11.65 percent to close at $0.0230 The stock is down around -92.81% this year and -92.81% for the last 12 months. Around 11.16 million shares changed hands yesterday, higher from an-average trading volume of 3.13 million shares.



K-V Pharmaceutical Company operates as a specialty branded pharmaceutical marketing company primarily focusing on women?s health care in the United States. It provides Evamist, a transdermal estrogen therapy, which delivers a low dose of estradiol for the treatment of moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms due to menopause



Why Should Investors Buy KVPHQ After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



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