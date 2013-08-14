Penny Stock's Volume Buzz - NanoViricides Inc (OTCBB:NNVC), Imageware Systems Inc (OTCMKTS:IWSY), Roche Holding Ltd. (ADR) (OTCMKTS:RHHBY), EXLITES HOLDINGS INT (OTCMKTS:EXHI)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/14/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: NanoViricides Inc (OTCBB:NNVC), Imageware Systems Inc (OTCMKTS:IWSY), Roche Holding Ltd. (ADR) (OTCMKTS:RHHBY), EXLITES HOLDINGS INT (OTCMKTS:EXHI)



NanoViricides Inc (OTCBB:NNVC) decline -3.03% to closed at the price of $1.28 after opening at $1.35. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 650,073.00 shares, as compared to its average volume of 387,394.00 shares. NanoViricides, Inc.is a development-stage company. The Company is a nano-biopharmaceutical (nanomedicine) company whose business goals are to discover, develop and commercialize therapeutics to advance the care of patients suffering from life-threatening viral infections.



For How Long NNVC Gloss will Attract Investors?Find out via this report



Imageware Systems Inc (OTCMKTS:IWSY) traded with volume of 637,070.00 shares in the last session, as compared to average volume of 453,257.0 shares. The company started its trading session with the price of $2.42 and closed at 2.37 after gain +2.60%. ImageWare Systems Incorporated (ImageWare) provides biometrically enabled software-based identity management solutions.



Will IWSY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Roche Holding Ltd. (ADR) (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) stock traded during its last trading session with the total traded volume of 205,759.00 shares, as compared to its average volume of 548,841.00 shares. The company opened its shares at the price of $64.19 for the day and its closing price was $64.73 after decline -0.05%. Roche Holding AG is a Swiss pharmaceuticals and diagnostics holding company. It belongs to the Roche Group that operates through subsidiaries and associated companies around the world. It discovers, develops and provides diagnostic and therapeutic products and services from early detection and prevention of diseases to diagnosis, treatment and treatment monitoring.



Has RHHBY Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



EXLITES HOLDINGS INT (OTCMKTS:EXHI)stock traded with total volume of 7.48M shares, while the average trading volume remained 722,611.00 shares. SKTO started its trading session with the price of $0.08 and closed at $0.0300. Exlites Co., Ltd. develops and manufactures on grid and off grid solar lighting systems. It offers solar lighting products, such as lighting systems, controllers, modules, and silicone batteries, as well as solar bollards.



Is EXHI a Solid Investment at These Levels? Read This Report For Details



About LeadingStockAlerts

LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community.



Our site has been the clear choice for today’s investors and day-traders. As one of the internet’s premiere financial destinations, we offer the investment community some of the market’s leading emerging opportunities. Using a balanced combination of industry experience and high-tech offerings, this site keeps you ahead of the curve and ahead of the bell.



Disclaimer

DO NOT BASE ANY INVESTMENT DECISION UPON ANY MATERIALS FOUND ON THIS REPORT OR WEBSITE. We are not registered as a securities broker-dealer or an investment adviser either with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or with any state securities regulatory authority. We are neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice.



The information contained in our report should be viewed as commercial advertisement and is not intended to be investment advice. The report is not provided to any particular individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. The information contained in our report is not an offer to buy or sell securities. We distribute opinions, comments and information free of charge exclusively to individuals who wish to receive them.



Read Full Disclaimer at: http://leadingstockalerts.com/disclaimer/