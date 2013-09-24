Penny Stock's Volume Buzz - Octagon 88 Resources Inc(OTCMKTS:OCTX), Allianz SE (ADR)(OTCMKTS:AZSEY), TURKIYE GARANTI BANK(OTCMKTS:TKGBY), Affymax, Inc.(OTCMKTS:AFFY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/24/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Octagon 88 Resources Inc(OTCMKTS:OCTX), Allianz SE (ADR)(OTCMKTS:AZSEY), TURKIYE GARANTI BANK(OTCMKTS:TKGBY), Affymax, Inc.(OTCMKTS:AFFY).



Octagon 88 Resources Inc(OTCMKTS:OCTX) ended lower -1.16% and complete the day at $6.80. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 90,853. After opening at $6.55, the stock hit as high as $6.85. However, it traded between $2.75 and $10.33 over the last twelve months.



Octagon 88 Resources, Inc., a natural resource exploration stage company, focuses on acquiring, exploring, and developing oil and gas assets in the United States and Canada.



Has OCTX Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Allianz SE (ADR)(OTCMKTS:AZSEY) closed yesterday at $15.81, a -0.57% decrease. Around 528,087 shares were traded, beating an-average trading volume of 233,189 shares. The company is now valued at around $71.65 billion.



Allianz SE primarily provides property and casualty, and life/health insurance products to private and corporate customers worldwide. Its Property-Casualty Insurance segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel insurance products.



Has AZSEY Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



TURKIYE GARANTI BANK(OTCMKTS:TKGBY) moved -5.97 percent lower at $4.41 and traded between $4.31 and $4.50 after opening the day at $4.49. Its performance over the last five days remained 16.98%, which stands at 32.83% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was -15.19%.



Türkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. provides retail, commercial, corporate, and small and medium size enterprises (SME) banking services. It offers current accounts, savings accounts, time deposit accounts, term deposits, structured deposit accounts, and accumulating accounts, as well as mutual funds



Why Should Investors Buy TKGBY After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



Affymax, Inc.(OTCMKTS:AFFY) shares fall, losing -2.54 percent to close at $1.35. The stock is down around -92.92% this year and -93.75% for the last 12 months. Around 488,362 shares changed hands yesterday, lower from an-average trading volume of 860,977 shares.



Affymax, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies that improve the lives of patients with kidney diseases, and other serious and life-threatening illnesses.



Will AFFY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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