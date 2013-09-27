Penny Stock's Volume Buzz - OncoSec Medical Inc(OTCMKTS:ONCS), Nuvilex Inc(OTCMKTS:NVLX), Exide Technologies(OTCMKTS:XIDEQ), Worlds Inc(OTCBB:WDDD)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/27/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: OncoSec Medical Inc(OTCMKTS:ONCS), Nuvilex Inc(OTCMKTS:NVLX), Exide Technologies(OTCMKTS:XIDEQ), Worlds Inc(OTCBB:WDDD).



OncoSec Medical Inc(OTCMKTS:ONCS) ended higher +4.49% and complete the day at $0.256. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 1.47 million. After opening at $0.25, the stock hit as high as $0.26. However, it traded between $0.18 and $0.49 over the last twelve months.



OncoSec Medical Incorporated designs, develops, and commercializes novel cancer therapeutic products in the United States. Its products combine proprietary electroporation delivery technology with a chemotherapeutic or novel DNA-based immunotherapeutics, known as OMS ElectroOncology



For How Long ONCS will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Nuvilex Inc(OTCMKTS:NVLX) closed yesterday at $0.131, a -0.68% decrease. Around 2.34 million shares were traded, low from an-average trading volume of 7.29 million shares. The company is now valued at around $83.16 million.



Nuvilex, Inc, a biotechnology and life technology company, develops and markets products to improve the health, condition, and well-being. The company offers Cinnechol, a natural supplement, which helps in maintaining normal cholesterol levels and supports normal cardiovascular function;



Has NVLX Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Exide Technologies(OTCMKTS:XIDEQ) moved -2.67 percent lower at $0.365 and traded between $0.37 and $0.41 after opening the day at $0.38. Its performance over the last five days remained 10.47%, which stands at 69.77% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was -89.33%.



Exide Technologies manufactures and supplies lead-acid batteries for transportation and industrial applications worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Transportation Americas, Transportation Europe and Rest of World (ROW), Industrial Energy Americas, and Industrial Energy Europe and ROW.



Why Should Investors Buy XIDEQ After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



Worlds Inc(OTCBB:WDDD) shares rose, gaining +16.60 percent to close at $0.213. The stock is up around 6.75% this year and 52.5% for the last 12 months. Around 2.09 million shares changed hands yesterday, higher from an-average trading volume of 439,466 shares.



Worlds Inc. designs and develops software, content, and related technology for the creation of interactive three-dimensional (3D) Internet Websites. The company?s 3D Internet sites are designed to enable visitation by users by providing them with online communities featuring various content and interactive capabilities



Why Should Investors Buy WDDD After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



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