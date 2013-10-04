Penny Stock's Volume Buzz - OSISKO MINING CORP(OTCMKTS:OSKFF), Clean Coal Technologies Inc(OTCMKTS:CCTC), SBERBANK RUSSIA(OTCMKTS:SBRCY), Andalay Solar Inc(OTCMKTS:WEST)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/04/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: OSISKO MINING CORP(OTCMKTS:OSKFF), Clean Coal Technologies Inc(OTCMKTS:CCTC), SBERBANK RUSSIA(OTCMKTS:SBRCY), Andalay Solar Inc(OTCMKTS:WEST).



OSISKO MINING CORP(OTCMKTS:OSKFF) ended higher +0.40% and complete the day at $4.90. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 48,118. After opening at $4.96, the stock hit as high as $5.00. However, it traded between $2.88 and $10.32 over the last twelve months.



For How Long OSKFF will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Clean Coal Technologies Inc(OTCMKTS:CCTC) closed yesterday at $0.0410, a +6.49% increase. Around 2.37 million shares were traded, beating an-average trading volume of 666,959 shares. The company is now valued at around $36.45 million.



Clean Coal Technologies, Inc. provides coal transformation services. The Company owns a patented process technology to design and build plants which convert coal into a cleaner burning fuel source.



For How Long CCTC Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



SBERBANK RUSSIA(OTCMKTS:SBRCY) moved +0.33 percent higher at $12.18 and traded between $12.11 and $12.25 after opening the day at $12.20. Its performance over the last five days remained -2.48%, which stands at 14.04% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was -3.03%.



For How Long SBRCY Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Andalay Solar Inc(OTCMKTS:WEST) shares rose, gaining +2.74 percent to close at $0.0300. The stock is down around -33.33% this year and -83.56% for the last 12 months. Around 4.72 million shares changed hands yesterday, higher from an-average trading volume of 2.50 million shares.



Andalay Solar Inc, formerly Westinghouse Solar, Inc., is a designer and manufacturer of solar power systems and solar panels with integrated micro inverters (which the Company calls alternate current (AC) solar panels).



Why Should Investors Buy WEST After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



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