Penny Stock's Volume Buzz - Primco Management Inc(OTCBB:PMCM), University General Health System Inc(OTCMKTS:UGHS), PT BK MANDIRI PE ADR(OTCMKTS:PPERY), Essential Innovations Technology Corp(OTCBB:ESIV)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/29/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Primco Management Inc(OTCBB:PMCM), University General Health System Inc(OTCMKTS:UGHS), PT BK MANDIRI PE ADR(OTCMKTS:PPERY), Essential Innovations Technology Corp(OTCBB:ESIV).



Primco Management Inc(OTCBB:PMCM) ended higher +3.23% and complete the day at $0.0032. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 16.95 million. After opening at $0.0031, the stock hit as high as $0.0037. However, it traded between $0.0012 and $0.25 over the last twelve months.



Primco Management Inc. operates as an integrated multi-media entertainment and real estate development company primarily in the United States. The Company is engaged in the production and distribution of music recordings and films and development of real estate properties. It also provides real estate management services.



For How Long PMCM will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



University General Health System Inc(OTCMKTS:UGHS) closed yesterday at $0.480, a -12.73% decrease. Around 885,499 shares were traded, beating an-average trading volume of 162,60 shares. The company is now valued at around $156.31million.



University General Health System, Inc. (UGHS) is a diversified, integrated multi-specialty health care provider that delivers concierge physician- and patient-oriented services by providing health solutions. It operates one hospital and two ambulatory surgical centers in the Houston area. It owns a revenue management company, a hospitality service provider and facility management company, three senior living facilities and manages six senior living facilities.



Has UGHS Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



PT BK MANDIRI PE ADR(OTCMKTS:PPERY) moved +4.49 percent higher at $6.05 and traded between $5.90 and $6.12 after opening the day at $5.90. Its performance over the last five days remained -22.63%, which stands at -28.74% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was -27.84%.



PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, engages in institutional and corporate banking, commercial and business banking, consumer finance, micro and retail banking, and treasury, financial institution, and special asset management businesses in Indonesia.



For How Long PPERY Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Essential Innovations Technology Corp(OTCBB:ESIV) shares fall, losing -25.93 percent to close at $0.100. The stock is up around 3233.33% this year and 8233.33% for the last 12 months. Around 1.06 million shares changed hands yesterday, higher from an-average trading volume of 257,353 shares.



Essential Innovations Technology Corp. is a development-stage company, focused towards research and development, commercialization and market entry strategies for the intellectual property that it has acquired in regards to multiple green and environmental technology applications such as fluid heating, electricity generation and water treatment/purification.



Will ESIV Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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