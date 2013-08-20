Penny Stock's Volume Buzz - PT BK MANDIRI PE ADR (OTCMKTS:PPERY), GREAT AMER FOOD NEW (OTCMKTS:GAMN), Non-Invasive Monitoring Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NIMU), Blue Earth Inc (OTCMKTS:BBLU)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/20/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: PT BK MANDIRI PE ADR (OTCMKTS:PPERY), GREAT AMER FOOD NEW (OTCMKTS:GAMN), Non-Invasive Monitoring Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NIMU), Blue Earth Inc (OTCMKTS:BBLU)



PT BK MANDIRI PE ADR (OTCMKTS:PPERY) opened the session at $7.35, remained amid the day range of $7.15 - $7.37, and recently traded at $7.17. The stock showed a negative performance of -8.31% in the recent trading session. The stock gained a volume of 270,559.00 shares and the average volume of the stock remained 117,750.00 shares. PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, engages in institutional and corporate banking, commercial and business banking, consumer finance, micro and retail banking, and treasury, financial institution, and special asset management businesses in Indonesia.



Has PPERY Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



GREAT AMER FOOD NEW (OTCMKTS:GAMN) traded with volume of 270,069.00 shares in the recent trading session and the average volume of the stock remained 45,624.00 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $0.04 - $0.88. The stock showed a negative movement of -33.91% and was recently trading at $0.172. The Great American Food Chain, Inc., a restaurant holding company, engages in the development and expansion of independent restaurant concepts into multi-unit locations through corporate owned stores, licensing, and franchising opportunities primarily in the United States.



Has GAMN Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Non-Invasive Monitoring Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NIMU) exchanged 471,319.00 shares and the average volume remained 39,394.00 shares. The EPS of the stock remained -0.01. The shares outstanding of the stock remained 78.94 million. Non-Invasive Monitoring Systems, Inc. (NIMS) along with its subsidiaries, is engaged in the research, development, manufacturing and marketing of a line of motorized, non-invasive, whole body, periodic acceleration platforms, which are intended as aids to increase local circulation and temporary relief of minor aches and pains, produce local muscle relaxation and reduce morning stiffness.



Will NIMU Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Blue Earth Inc (OTCMKTS:BBLU) gained volume of 169,842.00 shares, while the average volume remained. 74,873.00 shares. The stock increased 7.12% and remained at $3.16. The one month trend of the stock was 90% and the three month trend remained positive 46.98%. Blue Earth, Inc., is engaged in a mergers and acquisition in the clean-tech industry. The Company primary focus is acquiring companies and technologies that serve the energy efficiency services and renewable energy market sectors.



Why Should Investors Buy BBLU After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



About LeadingStockAlerts:

LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community.



Our site has been the clear choice for today’s investors and day-traders. As one of the internet’s premiere financial destinations, we offer the investment community some of the market’s leading emerging opportunities. Using a balanced combination of industry experience and high-tech offerings, this site keeps you ahead of the curve and ahead of the bell.



Disclaimer:

DO NOT BASE ANY INVESTMENT DECISION UPON ANY MATERIALS FOUND ON THIS REPORT OR WEBSITE. We are not registered as a securities broker-dealer or an investment adviser either with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or with any state securities regulatory authority. We are neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice.



The information contained in our report should be viewed as commercial advertisement and is not intended to be investment advice. The report is not provided to any particular individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. The information contained in our report is not an offer to buy or sell securities. We distribute opinions, comments and information free of charge exclusively to individuals who wish to receive them.



Read Full Disclaimer at: http://leadingstockalerts.com/disclaimer/