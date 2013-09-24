Penny Stock's Volume Buzz - Refill Energy, Inc.(OTCMKTS:REFG), AMERICAN COMMUNITY(OTCMKTS:ACYD), Invivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp(OTCBB:NVIV), Affymax, Inc.(OTCMKTS:AFFY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/24/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Refill Energy, Inc.(OTCMKTS:REFG), AMERICAN COMMUNITY(OTCMKTS:ACYD), Invivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp(OTCBB:NVIV), Affymax, Inc.(OTCMKTS:AFFY).



Refill Energy, Inc.(OTCMKTS:REFG) ended lower -9.62% and complete the day at $0.470. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 654,213. After opening at $0.54, the stock hit as high as $0.55. However, it traded between $0.15 and $2.00 over the last twelve months.



Refill Energy, Inc. is engaged in producing clean, renewable, non-global warming energy from the conversion of any carbon-based feedstock either solid or liquid, such as municipal solid waste (MSW), coal, sewage, used tires, forestry waste, agriculture waste, animal carcasses and biomass to a combination of electricity, steam, fuels, chemicals and hydrogen



Has REFG Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



AMERICAN COMMUNITY(OTCMKTS:ACYD) closed yesterday at $0.0073, a +23.73% increase. Around 26.39 million shares were traded, beating an-average trading volume of 15.17 million shares. The company is now valued at around $14.95 million.



WIALAN Technologies, LLC operates as a software and hardware integrator that manufactures industrial grade wireless equipment to enable the deployment of IP base services.



For How Long ACYD Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Invivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp(OTCBB:NVIV) moved +1.45 percent higher at $1.40 and traded between $1.35 and $1.48 after opening the day at $1.36. Its performance over the last five days remained -6.67%, which stands at -53.02% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was -23.08%.



Invivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a development stage company, focuses on developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries, peripheral nerve injuries, and other neurotrauma conditions



For How Long NVIV Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Affymax, Inc.(OTCMKTS:AFFY) shares fall, losing -1.86 percent to close at $1.32. The stock is down around -92.88% this year and -93.86% for the last 12 months. Around 432,747 shares changed hands yesterday, lower from an-average trading volume of 860,977 shares.



Affymax, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies that improve the lives of patients with kidney diseases, and other serious and life-threatening illnesses



Will AFFY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



About LeadingStockAlerts:

LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community.



Our site has been the clear choice for today’s investors and day-traders. As one of the internet’s premiere financial destinations, we offer the investment community some of the market’s leading emerging opportunities. Using a balanced combination of industry experience and high-tech offerings, this site keeps you ahead of the curve and ahead of the bell.



Disclaimer:

DO NOT BASE ANY INVESTMENT DECISION UPON ANY MATERIALS FOUND ON THIS REPORT OR WEBSITE. We are not registered as a securities broker-dealer or an investment adviser either with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or with any state securities regulatory authority. We are neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice.



The information contained in our report should be viewed as commercial advertisement and is not intended to be investment advice. The report is not provided to any particular individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. The information contained in our report is not an offer to buy or sell securities. We distribute opinions, comments and information free of charge exclusively to individuals who wish to receive them.



Read Full Disclaimer at: http://leadingstockalerts.com/disclaimer/



