Penny Stock's Volume Buzz - Rotech Healthcare Inc.(OTCMKTS:ROHIQ), GOLDEN QUEEN MINING(OTCMKTS:GQMNF), Exide Technologies(OTCMKTS:XIDEQ), Overseas Shipholding Group Inc.(OTCMKTS:OSGIQ)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/28/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Rotech Healthcare Inc.(OTCMKTS:ROHIQ), GOLDEN QUEEN MINING(OTCMKTS:GQMNF), Exide Technologies(OTCMKTS:XIDEQ), Overseas Shipholding Group Inc.(OTCMKTS:OSGIQ).



Rotech Healthcare Inc.(OTCMKTS:ROHIQ) ended lower -46.40% and complete the day at $0.0134. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 3.65 million. After opening at $0.01, the stock hit as high as $0.03.



Rotech Healthcare Inc. is a provider of home medical equipment and related products and services in the United States. The Company offers oxygen, other respiratory therapy and durable home medical equipment and related services.



Has ROHIQ Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



GOLDEN QUEEN MINING(OTCMKTS:GQMNF) closed yesterday at $1.69, a -9.14% decrease. Around 216,987 shares were traded, beating an-average trading volume of 114,813 shares. The company is now valued at around $182.88 million.



Golden Queen Mining Co. Ltd., a development stage company, engages in acquiring and maintaining gold and silver mining properties for exploration, future development, and production. It holds interest in the Soledad Mountain project, located to the south of Mojave in Kern County in southern California. Golden Queen Mining Co. Ltd. was founded in 1985 and is based in West Vancouver, Canada.



Has GQMNF Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Exide Technologies(OTCMKTS:XIDEQ) moved -6.98percent lower at $0.200 and traded between $0.18 and $0.22 after opening the day at $0.22. Its performance over the last five days remained 8.11%, which stands at 53.85% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was -94.15%.



Exide Technologies (Exide) is engaged in stored electrical energy solutions, and is a manufacturer and supplier of lead-acid batteries for transportation and industrial applications in the worldwide. Exide operates in four business segments: Transportation Americas, Transportation Europe and ROW, Industrial Energy Americas, and Industrial Energy Europe and ROW.



Why Should Investors Buy XIDEQ After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



Overseas Shipholding Group Inc.(OTCMKTS:OSGIQ) shares fall, losing -6.27 percent to close at $3.14. The stock is up around 269.41% this year and -51.91% for the last 12 months. Around 188,166 shares changed hands yesterday, higher from an-average trading volume of 80,452 shares.



Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (OSG) is a tanker company engaged primarily in the ocean transportation of crude oil and petroleum products. As of December 31, 2011, the Company owned or operated a fleet of 111 double-hulled vessels (aggregating 10.9 million deadweight tons and 864,800 cubic meters) of which 89 vessels operated in the international market and 22 operated in the United States Flag market.



Will OSGIQ Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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