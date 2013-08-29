Penny Stock's Volume Buzz: Safecode Drug Technologies Corp (OTCBB: SAFC), Arch Therapeutics Inc (OTCBB: ARTH), Lithium Exploration Group Inc (OTCMKTS: LEXG), First Liberty Power Corp (OTCMKTS: FLPC)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/29/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Safecode Drug Technologies Corp (OTCBB: SAFC), Arch Therapeutics Inc (OTCBB: ARTH), Lithium Exploration Group Inc (OTCMKTS: LEXG), First Liberty Power Corp (OTCMKTS: FLPC).



Safecode Drug Technologies Corp (OTCBB: SAFC) decreased -23.08% and closed at $0.0020 on a traded volume of 21.64 million shares, in comparison to 4.90 million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is down over -94.87%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $286.749 shares.



Will SAFC Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



SafeCode Drug Technologies Corp., a development stage company, focuses on patenting and developing a commercial application of a voice enabled protector for administering medicine.



Arch Therapeutics Inc (OTCBB: ARTH) plunged -1.08% and closed at $0.366 on a traded volume of 137.852 shares, whereas its average trading volume is 1.27 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is down -93.9%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $0.35 and $0.38.



Will ARTH Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Arch Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a life science company developing liquid polymers containing tiny peptides intended to form gel-like barriers over surgical wounds to stop or control bleeding.



Lithium Exploration Group Inc (OTCMKTS: LEXG) dropped -15.13% and closed at $0.134. So far in three months, the stock is down -15.5%. The 52-week range for the stock is $0.09 and $0.41 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $0.16. Its introductory price for the day was $0.16, with the overall traded volume of 867.873 shares.



Will LEXG Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Lithium Exploration Group, Inc., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada.



First Liberty Power Corp (OTCMKTS: FLPC) after opening its shares at the price of $0.01 jumped 10.53% to close at $0.0105 for the day. The stock moved on a traded volume of 3.74 million shares, in comparison to 4.64million shares of average trading volume.



Will Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



First Liberty Power Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the exploration, development, mining, and refining of strategic industrial metals in the United States.



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