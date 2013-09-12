Penny Stock's Volume Buzz - SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC S(OTCMKTS:SBGSY), Panasonic Corporation (ADR)(OTCMKTS:PCRFY), Oxford Investments Holdings Inc.(OTCMKTS:OXIHF), Daimler AG (USA)(OTCMKTS:DDAIF)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/12/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC S(OTCMKTS:SBGSY), Panasonic Corporation (ADR)(OTCMKTS:PCRFY), Oxford Investments Holdings Inc.(OTCMKTS:OXIHF), Daimler AG (USA)(OTCMKTS:DDAIF).



SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC S(OTCMKTS:SBGSY) ended lower -1.22% and complete the day at $16.49. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 75,489. After opening at $16.54, the stock hit as high as $16.59. However, it traded between $11.73 and $16.70 over the last twelve months.



Schneider Electric SA specializes in energy management and offers integrated solutions in energy and infrastructure, industrial processes, building automation, residential applications, and data centers/networks in France and internationally.



Has SBGSY Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Panasonic Corporation (ADR)(OTCMKTS:PCRFY) closed yesterday at $9.25, a -1.60% decrease. Around 104,023 shares were traded, low from an-average trading volume of 156,858 shares. The company is now valued at around $21.38 billion.



Panasonic Corporation produces and sells electronic and electric products worldwide. The company provides imaging equipment, such as flat-panel TVs; Blu-ray disc recorders, digital cameras, and notebook PCs; projectors, in-flight entertainment systems, and other business-use AV equipment; and solutions for homemaking, cooking, beauty and grooming, health,



Has PCRFY Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Oxford Investments Holdings Inc.(OTCMKTS:OXIHF) moved -57.89 percent lower at $0.0024 after opening the day at $0.01. Its performance over the last five days remained 166.67%, which stands at 140% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was -52%.



Oxford Investments Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the business of direct-banking and payment-card solutions. The company offers ?FocusKard? suite of products that consists of an online-access account represented by a stored-value card, which is a substitute for cash, gift certificates, and check payments.



Why Should Investors Buy OXIHF After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



Daimler AG (USA)(OTCMKTS:DDAIF) shares rose, gaining +1.55 percent to close at $75.89. The stock is up around 38.06% this year and 50.49% for the last 12 months. Around 45,925 shares changed hands yesterday, higher from an-average trading volume of 31,000 shares.



Daimler AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, distributes, and sells passenger cars and off-road vehicles, trucks, vans, buses, and related spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services segments.



Why Should Investors Buy DDAIF After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



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