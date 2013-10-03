Penny Stock's Volume Buzz - VELATEL GLOBAL COMM(OTCMKTS:VELA), Wolseley Plc (ADR)(OTCMKTS:WOSYY), MusclePharm Corp(OTCMKTS:MSLP), Destiny Media Technologies Inc(OTCMKTS:DSNY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/03/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: VELATEL GLOBAL COMM(OTCMKTS:VELA), Wolseley plc (ADR)(OTCMKTS:WOSYY), MusclePharm Corp(OTCMKTS:MSLP), Destiny Media Technologies Inc(OTCMKTS:DSNY).



VELATEL GLOBAL COMM(OTCMKTS:VELA) ended higher +23.44% and complete the day at $0.0079. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 16.02 million. After opening at $0.01, the stock hit as high as $0.01.



VelaTel Global Communications, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunications carrier primarily in the People?s Republic of China and Peru. It focuses on the deployment of telecommunications networks that utilize wireless broadband access (WBA) in international markets using 2.5 GHz or 3.5 GHz radio frequency spectrum.



For How Long VELA will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Wolseley plc (ADR)(OTCMKTS:WOSYY) closed yesterday at $5.34, a -0.56% decrease. Around 82,247 shares were traded, beating an-average trading volume of 70,881 shares. The company is now valued at around $14.63 billion.



Wolseley plc engages in the distribution of plumbing and heating products, and building materials to the professional contractors primarily in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Nordic, France, and central Europe.



Has WOSYY Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



MusclePharm Corp(OTCMKTS:MSLP) moved -6.06 percent lower at $9.15 and traded between $9.00 and $9.50 after opening the day at $9.50. Its performance over the last five days remained -10.03%, which stands at -8.96% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was 63003.45%.



MusclePharm Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets sports nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amino 1, a hydration sports recovery drink; Armor-V Advanced Multi Nutrient Complex; Assault for enhancing focus and building lean muscle mass



Why Should Investors Buy MSLP After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



Destiny Media Technologies Inc(OTCMKTS:DSNY) shares rose, gaining +1.67 percent to close at $2.44. The stock is up around 293.55% this year and 201.23% for the last 12 months. Around 147,262 shares changed hands yesterday, higher from an-average trading volume of 146,531 shares.



Destiny Media Technologies Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and marketing of digital media software and solutions principally in the United States, Europe, and Australia. Its solutions and technologies allow the distribution of digital media files through the Internet either in a streaming or digital download format.



Why Should Investors Buy DSNY After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



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