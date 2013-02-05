New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/05/2013 -- This niche report profiles ten stocks which are undervalued, undiscovered, and trading at under $1. Since 2004, the Quick Fix has been published every three months, in January, April, July, and October.



Peter Leeds, the editor and CEO of his namesake newsletter which publishes the Quick Fix, is the author of "Invest in Penny Stocks," and "Penny Stocks for Dummies," both published by John Wiley & Sons and available where books are sold.



"For nearly nine years, the Quick Fix has been a favorite for subscribers to the Peter Leeds newsletter. Stocks trading at less than $1 can be very risky, so we find the ones which have great prospects, growing market share, significant revenue streams, and low debt loads. We have had plenty of great successes discovering high quality penny stocks in this price range."



Asked why the report profiles ten penny stocks at once, rather than just one, Leeds commented that, "these are very small companies. We try to disperse the buying footprint of our large subscriber base, to avoid the share prices being driven up by our report."



Every subscription to Peter Leeds penny stocks includes all current and former Quick Fix reports, as well as weekly penny stock picks, daily updates, price opinions, and more. Annual subscriptions are available for $195, and there is currently a two week free trial promotion.



Leeds also makes it clear that all Quick Fix penny stock picks are covered by their 100% unbiased guarantee. This means that neither Leeds or any of his team has received any payment or compensation from the penny stocks they research or profile.