The Penny Stocks Guide Announces Fourteen Day Free Trial for Penny Stock Traders

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/25/2013 -- The newsletter from Peter Leeds’ team of experts now provides a 14 day free trial for all the investors who are trading penny stocks. For those investors or traders who opt for this free trial now, they will get exclusive access to information on which penny stocks to buy and sell.



Subscribers can also access information about the best basic penny stocks and daily updates on the penny stock markets. Peter Leeds, the founder of the Penny Stocks Guide says, “Give us a try. It is free and instant, and you can see all the penny stock picks, special articles, full company reports, and buy and sell price opinions in the best companies.”



He further says, “Let us help you, like we've helped over 35,000 investors to date. Put your trust in us, and we'll work very hard to earn it and keep It.” http://www.pennystocks.net aims to provide assistance to investors and traders to be aware of the hot penny stocks and gain from them maximum.



Peter Leeds helps investors select the penny stocks that are expected to do well in a transparent manner. His team researches stocks and comes up with recommendations not influenced by his own holdings or trading commissions. This unbiased penny stock analysis is accessible to subscribers if they choose to stay with the service after the 14-day trial has completed.



Offering a 14 day free trial makes the process much easier for new subscribers so they can witness first hand how effective the stock picks are and will see his recommendations are only for the best penny stocks. Traders and investors can keep themselves up to date about the Peter’s penny stock picks by subscribing to the Penny Stock Guide.



About Penny Stocks Guide

The Penny Stocks Guide is a comprehensive and impartial resource for investors interested in penny stocks. It provides information about the best penny stocks in the market. http://www.pennystocks.net teaches the basic principles of penny stock investing, including how to do it intelligently and safely with the least risk. The guide also offers investors additional resources and research tools. It educates traders for future trades and helps them trade like Peter Leeds.



To learn more, please visit http://www.pennystocks.net