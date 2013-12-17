pennybidindex.com Is Going Into 2014 in a Major Way

Glendale, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/17/2013 -- PENNY BID INDEX WILL HOST THE MEGA MONEY GRAB $500,000 GIVEAWAY



On New Years Eve, Premiere retail online auction, Penny Bid Index will host an event where 5 contestants will have a shot at $500,000 cash. Contestants will enter the box and have 25 seconds to grab as much cash as possible. The selection process is simple. Anyone registering at www.pennybidindex.com has an opportunity to be selected as a contestant. All travel and accommodations will be assumed by Penny Bid Index. Additionally, the day of the event, 2 contestants will be selected out of the audience. “We felt an obligation to the community and to our customers to give as many opportunities as possible”, says company CEO Dana Belle. For contest rules and information, go to www.megamoneygrab.com.



About Pennybidindex.com

Penny Bid Index is the premiere retail auction site that provides a fun, user-friendly alternative to online shopping. We aim to revolutionize the online auction experience by offering major brand products, all while creating an interactive multimedia experience.



Penny Bid Index has been constructed around the idea of providing opportunity, not only to our customers but to our team members as well. The Penny Bid Index team is built up of a very unique and diverse group of qualified professionals that have experience in a wide array of areas. We strive to provide everyone with a high quality experience and vow to do all that we can to keep our customers satisfied. Penny Bid Index makes online shopping fun, affordable and entertaining!



www.pennybidindex.com



www.megamoneygrab.com



Contact:

Traci Goodwin

818 839 0732