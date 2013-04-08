Pennystocks.net Provides Detailed Insights on How to Trade on the Penny Stock Market

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/08/2013 -- Most new investors generally find the penny stock market risky to invest in without knowing the ins and outs that make this market unique. Peter Leeds, the author of the Penny Stock Newsletter, agrees with this. He says, “Many traders want to get into exciting penny stocks, but they are afraid because they see them as unsafe investments. True, penny stock trading can be risky, but they can also be well worth if you're able to pick the right ones.”



When asked how pennystocks.com helps traders choose “the right ones” he replied, “Our penny stock research in unbiased. We put thousands of penny stocks through Leeds Analysis, and reveal those that we expect to significantly increase in price. Our subscribers buy shares, and profit when the penny stocks go up!”



He further added, “Our newsletter is entirely online. So it can be accessed by our customers from any part of the world and they can stay updated with latest in the market.”



The success of Pennystocks.net and the Newsletter is clear. They currently have over 35,000 subscribers. Many customers who have subscribed to the Newsletter have made above market profits following the advice offered to them. One of the happy customers said, “Every cent I spent on the membership of www.pennystocks.net is more than worth it.”



About Penny Stocks Guide

The Penny Stocks Guide is a comprehensive and impartial resource for investors interested in penny stocks. It provides information about the best penny stocks in the market. The Penny Stocks Guide teaches the basic principles of penny stock investing, including how to do it intelligently and safely with the least risk. The Penny Stock Guide also offers investors additional resources and research tools to help educate them for future trades.



