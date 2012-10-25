PennyTrackers.com Profiles the Best Penny Stock Picks: (OTCQB: FBCD), (OTCQB: TALN), (OTCBB: FRCN), (OTCBB: ACCP)

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/25/2012 -- Your online resource for microcap stock news and information, PennyTrackers.com offers a free newsletter featuring some of the best penny stock picks available. Our sole purpose is to find the best penny stock picks and keep you informed with fast moving penny stocks. To receive our amazing penny stock newsletter and alerts go to http://pennytrackers.com



*** The following Penny Stocks are active this week:***



FBC Holding, Inc. (OTCQB: FBCD) signed a license agreement with Sport Technology, Inc., a California corporation, under which the Company acquired the exclusive licensing, marketing and development rights to develop, market and sell certain products owned by Sport Technology, including, but not limited to, Flowboard, Flow Saucer, and Snowskate. The Company also entered into a consulting agreement with Sport Technology Inc. and Michael Kern, under which Sport Technology and Michael Kern will provide consulting services related to the development, marketing and sale of the licensed products. For the Best Penny Stock Picks Subscribe to http://www.pennytrackers.com



Talon International, Inc. (OTCQB: TALN) is a global supplier of apparel fasteners, trim and interlining products to manufacturers of fashion apparel, specialty retailers, mass merchandisers, brand licensees and major retailers. Talon manufactures and distributes zippers and other fasteners under its Talon(R) brand, known as the original American zipper invented in 1893. For the Best Penny Stock Picks Subscribe to http://www.pennytrackers.com



Firemans Contractors, Inc. (OTCBB: FRCN) (OTCQB: FRCN) is a full-service contractor providing professional services for commercial and government clients, offering Business to Business Franchise Opportunities. Its services include Road Improvements, Pavement Maintenance, Seal Coating, Parking Lot Striping, Pavement Marking, Asphalt Maintenance and Repair, and ADA Compliance. Firemans Contractors has completed its FDD requirements with the Federal Trade Commission and has developed franchise territories across the U.S. For the Best Penny Stock Picks Subscribe to http://www.pennytrackers.com



ACCESS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. (OTCBB: ACCP) is an emerging biopharmaceutical company that develops and commercializes proprietary products for the treatment and supportive care of cancer patients. Access' products include MuGard(TM), which has received FDA marketing clearance for the management of patients with mucositis, and ProLindac(TM), a second generation DACH platinum drug. For the Best Penny Stock Picks Subscribe to http://www.pennytrackers.com



Subscribe Here - http://www.pennytrackers.com



Disclosure: http://pennytrackers.com is not a registered investment advisor and nothing contained in any materials should be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors should always conduct their own due diligence with any potential investment. Please visit http://pennytrackers.com for complete risks and disclosures.



Contact: http://www.pennytrackers.com/ info@pennytrackers.com