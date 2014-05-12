Penomet Review Reveals Important Information About the Effectiveness of the New Innovative Penis Pump

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/12/2014 -- Reviews are in on the Penomet penis pump and they are universally positive. The question posed in all of the reviews was does Penomet work and the answer has been yes. One recent Penomet Review called the device “safe, powerful and effective.” The makers of the Penomet are thrilled with this and other reviews, although they are not surprised at the findings. A company spokesperson recently commented, “We knew our product was the most effective penis pump on the market and this review now confirms that.”



The Penomet was designed by industry experts taking into account the desires of the consumer. In fact, the company received input from over thousands of individuals before designed the Penomet and bringing it to market. Some have called the Penomet revolutionary because of its two part design and interchangeable gaiters that offer scalable and effective penis enlargement.



During testing, users of the Penomet reported some results in just 15 minutes, and with continued use many have been able to add up to three inches to their penis and expand their girth by a considerable amount. One aspect of the device that is mentioned in every Penomet review is the device’s versatility. It is effective when used in many different situations including in the shower and bathtub, which makes it even more convenient.



The Penomet is scientifically proven to effectively and permanently increase penis size. The device underwent over two years of testing. The unique design includes the AquaPressure system that delivers optimal vacuum pressure so that the results are as effective as possible.



More information is available by visiting http://www.penispumpz.com/Penomet calling 800.350.3924 to speak with a company representative, or sending an email at support@penomet.com. Penomet also has a presence on Facebook and Google+.



Website: http://www.penispumpz.com/Penomet



About Penomet

Penomet is a revolutionary new penis enlargement product – conceived by industry experts – created to offer a unique, powerful and proven method of enlarging the penis and has been backed by more than two years of real-life testing.