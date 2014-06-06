New Consumer Goods market report from Euromonitor International: "Pens, Lighters, Umbrellas and Other Personal Items in Saudi Arabia: Industrial Report"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/06/2014 -- Saudi Arabia's market for pens, lighters, umbrellas and other personal items sees average annual growth of 54% over 2007-2012 due to favourable social, economic and demographic trends in the country. Domestic producers enjoy 16% annual revenue growth over 2007-2012 reaching record value of SR1 billion in 2012. Stable profit margin, exceeding the threshold of 30% of turnover, encourages new entities to enter the industry. 10% turnover CAGR projected over 2013-2018 as households and corporate customers are expected to be more active in purchasing pens, lighters, umbrellas and other personal items and office supplies.
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This Euromonitor industrial report provides unique data and analysis of Pens, Lighters, Umbrellas and Other Personal Items in Saudi Arabia: ISIC 3699. With this industrial report, you'll be able to explore in detail the entire industry from its sources of supply to its buyers.
The Pens, Lighters, Umbrellas and Other Personal Items in Saudi Arabia: ISIC 3699 report includes:
- Qualitative analysis of key industry trends and future developments in Saudi Arabia
- Analysis of market growth and industry performance
- Industry data including production data, imports, exports, industry buyers, suppliers, cost structure, bargaining power and profitability
- Attractiveness index that measures industry performance in both stable and challenging economic conditions
- Analysis of suppliers to the industry
- Analysis of buyers from the industry
The report will answer questions such as:
- What is the turnover of the industry?
- How much have salary levels changed over the last decade?
- What is the industry costs structure?
- How profitable is this industry?
- Who are the key customers of this industry?
- How many people are employed in the industry?
- What is the bargaining power of the industry with its suppliers and customers?
- How important are large enterprises in the industry?
Reasons to Get This Report
- Understand the structure of the industry from suppliers to buyers
- Track key industry trends, opportunities and threats
- Benchmark performance against industry averages
- Identify growth opportunities
Product coverage: Brooms and Brushes, Imitation Jewellery, Other Manufacturing.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
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