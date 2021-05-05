Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/05/2021 -- A new research document with title 'Pension Fund Market in India 2021' covering detailed analysis, Competitive landscape, forecast and strategies. The study covers geographic analysis that includes regions like North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa and important players/vendors such as Employees' Provident Fund Organisation, Project OASIS, High Level Expert Group (HLEG), Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA), New Pension Scheme (NPS) and Expected Developments. New Pension Scheme also incorporates information regarding the framework, key constituents, basic cost structure



Get customization & check discount for report @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/request-discount/3147799-pension-fund-market-2



Summary

The pension fund market in India was valued at INR 13.72 tr in 2020 and is estimated to grow at 7% CAGR. Low existing coverage and massive workforce in the unorganized sector provides a huge untapped market for the pension market. Strong opportunity for the private players also exists as the government provides ample support to them. The government also aims to take significant measures to implement the new pension scheme and increase pension coverage. Support to foreign players and changing demographics in the country will drive the market.



The report begins with an introduction including the history of India's social security laws, types of pension systems and the various pension schemes in India. This section introduces one to the pension structure that has been followed in India historically. The various pillars of pension schemes and their characteristic features have also been provided including nature, eligibility, applicability, funding, benefit, premature withdrawal option and taxation.

Buy this report @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/buy-now?format=1&report=3147799

This is followed by a section on government participation which covers various regulations, initiatives and schemes forwarded by them including Employees' Provident Fund Organisation, Project OASIS, High Level Expert Group (HLEG), Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA), New Pension Scheme (NPS) and Expected Developments. New Pension Scheme also incorporates information regarding the framework, key constituents, basic cost structure, performance with statistics, recent initiatives and future outlook.



The competition section provides an overview of the competitive landscape in the industry and includes a detailed profile of the major players in the market. The report concludes with a section on strategic recommendations which comprises of an analysis of the growth strategies of the pension fund market in India.



Make an enquiry before buying this Report @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/enquiry-before-buy/3147799-pension-fund-market-2



Chapter 1: Executive summary

Introduction

Chapter 2: History of India's Social Security Laws

Chapter 3: Types of Pension Systems

Chapter 4: Pension Systems in India

Chapter 5: Pension Schemes in India

Market Overview

Chapter 6: Pension Fund Market - Overview, Growth (2021-2026e); Pension Premium - Overview, Growth (2015-2020)

Chapter 7: Pension Coverage - Overview, Coverage (2010); Central Government Finances, Total Government Pension Expenditure (2006-2010)

Drivers & Challenges

Chapter 8: Drivers - Summary

Chapter 9-13: Drivers

Chapter 14-15: Challenges

Government Participation

Chapter 16: Government Participation - Summary

Chapter 17-18: Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO)

Chapter 19: Project OASIS

Chapter 20: High Level Expert Group (HLEG)

Chapter 21: Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA)

Chapter 22-27: New Pension Scheme (Framework, Key Constituents, Cost Structure, Performance, Recent Initiatives and Future Outlook)

Chapter 28: Expected Developments

Competition

Chapter 29: Pension plans offered by various companies

Chapter 30- 36: Major Players

Strategic Recommendations

Chapter 37: Strategic Recommendations



View Detailed Table of Content @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/reports/3147799-pension-fund-market-2