Top players in Global Pension Insurance Market are:

UnitedHealth Group (United States), Allianz SE (Germany), Kaiser Permanente (United States), MetLife (United States), CNP Assurances (France), PICC (China), Dai-ichi Life Group (Japan), ICICI Prulife (India), Ping An Insurance (China), China Life Insurance Company (China), China Pacific Insurance Company (China), Pension Benefit Guaranty Corporation (United States)



Brief Overview on Pension Insurance

There are remarkable differences in pension systems around the world today. The roles of families, employers, trade unions, financial intermediaries, community organizations, constituencies, and government agencies vary widely. Despite these differences, in almost every country the government is ultimately the ultimate pension provider, either explicitly or implicitly. If a government pension system is well designed and well managed, it can improve the wellbeing of those it supports and even contribute to the resilience of the financial system as a whole. However, if poorly designed or poorly managed, it can undermine economic security at both the micro and macro levels. An annuity contract is an insurance contract that specifies the plan's contributions to an insurance company for which the plan's benefits will be paid when members reach the specified retirement age or when members leave the plan earlier.



Pension Insurance Market Segmentation and Market Data Breakdown:

Study by Type (Personal/Private Pensions, Company/Workplace Pensions), Application (Individuals & Families, Organizations), Organization Size (Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs), Large enterprises), Duration (Long Term, Short Term)



Market Drivers

The Projected Growth of the Pension Insurance Sector across the Globe

The Rising per Capita Incomes

The Emergence of the Middle Class



Market Trend

Increased Cost of Various Services Coupled With High Prevalence of Lifestyle



Market Challenges

Lack of Awareness About Pension Insurance



Market Restraints:

Strict Regulation and Longer Time for Claim Reimbursement



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involve the industry experts from the Global Pension Insurance Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry's value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company's Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weightage.



