UnitedHealth Group (United States),Allianz SE (Germany),Kaiser Permanente (United States),MetLife (United States),CNP Assurances (France),PICC (China),Dai-ichi Life Group (Japan),ICICI Prulife (India),Ping An Insurance (China),China Life Insurance Company (China),China Pacific Insurance Company (China),Pension Benefit Guaranty Corporation (United States)



There are remarkable differences in pension systems around the world today. The roles of families, employers, trade unions, financial intermediaries, community organizations, constituencies, and government agencies vary widely. Despite these differences, in almost every country the government is ultimately the ultimate pension provider, either explicitly or implicitly. If a government pension system is well designed and well managed, it can improve the wellbeing of those it supports and even contribute to the resilience of the financial system as a whole. However, if poorly designed or poorly managed, it can undermine economic security at both the micro and macro levels. An annuity contract is an insurance contract that specifies the plan's contributions to an insurance company for which the plan's benefits will be paid when members reach the specified retirement age or when members leave the plan earlier.



Increased Cost of Various Services Coupled With High Prevalence of Lifestyle



The Projected Growth of the Pension Insurance Sector across the Globe

The Rising per Capita Incomes

The Emergence of the Middle Class



Lack of Awareness About Pension Insurance



Governments across the Globe Are Taking Initiatives in Funding the Pension Insurance Sector



by Type (Personal/Private Pensions, Company/Workplace Pensions), Application (Individuals & Families, Organizations), Organization Size (Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs), Large enterprises), Duration (Long Term, Short Term)



Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:

- The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)

- North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)

- South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)

- Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

- Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).



