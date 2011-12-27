‘Pension-Loan.org’ Helps People Get Much-Needed Funds from Often Unfamiliar Source: Their Pensions

Denver, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/27/2011 -- The holiday season is almost over, and the New Year is just about here. For many people, their resolutions for 2012 will include vowing that they will finally remodel the house, start a new business, or work harder than ever to pay off their credit card debt—which is probably now even larger due to post-holiday bills.



The problem is, in most cases, people simply don’t have the money to achieve these goals.



A website has been getting a lot of attention lately for helping folks get the money they need to make their dreams a reality by tapping into a source of income that many are unaware even exists: by selling their pensions.



Pension-Loan.org assists pensioners in selling their entire pension, or a portion of it, for the largest amount of money possible, all in one big sum. The staff also works hard to make sure that the transaction happens as quickly and easily as possible. From the website’s home page, people can apply for a free estimate to get a payout quote—responses typically come in 2 to 3 business days and most people can get their money in as little as 2 to 3 weeks.



“You’ve worked most of your adult life knowing you’d have a nice pension sitting on the other end. Now that you’ve made it, wouldn’t it be nice to take advantage of that extra cash now instead of waiting for it to trickle in?” an article on the website asked, adding that a pension buyout can help people finance an opportunity like starting their own business, paying off debts, going on a much-deserved vacation, or even paying off a mortgage.



Pension-Loan.org does not handle pension loans; in fact, contrary to popular belief, loans against pensions, or pensioner loans, don’t even exist. What the website does specialize in is helping people get access to their own money now, as opposed to waiting for many more years.



In many cases, arranging for a pension buyout can lead to even more money, because if invested carefully it can yield a much higher return than it already is worth. In other words, cashing out a pension can help people make money with their money.



The website also features educational articles that help people understand more about how the entire process works. For example, one titled “Sell My Pension” looks at the many reason this can be a decision that can be extremely beneficial.



