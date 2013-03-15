Pension Release Advisor Launches New Website and Offers Free Pension Release Reviews

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/15/2013 -- Pension Release Advisor is proud to announce the launch of their new website and services that provide free pension release reviews for UK residents over 55 to help them determine if the process is right for them.



PensionReleaseAdvisor.co.uk provides unbiased reviews as well as sound professional advice and assistance to UK pension holders over 55 on the best way to cash in pension and release their accrued funds early.



With the ever-tightening economy, many UK residents over 55 are considering pension release as a way to gain much needed cash for a variety of reasons. Unfortunately, many of those eligible for pension release are unaware of how to find a reputable advisor to explain the process and help determine if it is the best choice for them. With the launch of their new comprehensive website, Pension Release Advisor is working to fill that role by providing UK residents over 55 with a free pension release review. Their goal is to help them determine if it is their best course of action for immediate cash and their long-term financial future.



“Our goal is to provide UK residents over 55 with only the best, professional advice on how to get the most out of their pension money via unbiased review,” said a Pension Release Advisor spokesperson. “While our review process exerts no pressure or obligation on the client to move forward, we pledge to provide the best professional advice on how or whether pension release is the best course of action for their circumstances.”



Eligible UK residents that are 55 or older can release up to 25 percent of their pension money, tax free, and Pension Release Advisor is ready to advise and help them with the process from start to finish. All of their advisors are registered with the Financial Services Authority to conduct business in the UK, so every client is assured that they are dealing with a reputable company to handle their concerns.



To obtain a free review, just fill out the form available on their website and they will be in touch to set up a review at a convenient time. Paying off debts before retirement, making an investment, mortgage or credit payments or that dream trip around the world, pension holders can use the funds any way they choose. Released funds can be in the form of a regularly paid income or a lump sum payment, whichever suits the individual’s needs.



Pension Release Advisor specialises in releasing all UK pensions, such as private, personal, stakeholder’s company, and even frozen pensions. The company reviews each pension and provides the soundest advice on a case-by-case basis. For more information, please visit http://www.pensionreleaseadvisor.co.uk/



