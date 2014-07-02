Pentaerythritol Market Is Expected to Reach USD 1.59 Billion in 2019: Transparency Market Research

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/02/2014 -- Pentaerythritol finds its application in various industries such as automobiles, construction, paints, etc. The growing automobile and construction industry, especially in developing countries is expected to lead to a significant growth for pentaerythritol. In addition, a key growth driver for pentaerythritol will be its environmentally friendly property.



This study analyzes, estimates and forecasts the global demand for pentaerythritol in terms of volume (kilo tons) and revenue (USD million) from 2012 to 2018. The report analyzes various factors driving and restraining global demand and the impact of these over the forecast period.



This study provides a comprehensive view of the pentaerythritol industry, including segmentation, key applications such as alkyd paints, alkyd inks, alkyd adhesives/sealants, plasticizers, alkyd varnishes, radiation cure coatings, lubricants and others. Each of these segments have been further analyzed to assess their potential using our market attractiveness tool and market data provided for the period from 2012 to 2018, in terms of volume (kilo tons) and revenue (USD million). The demand for pentaerythritol has also been estimated and forecasted by geography including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World. The study also provides pentaerythritol demand for all applications under each geography segment.



The report provides value chain analysis for a better understanding of the pentaerythritol supply chain right from raw material manufacturers to end users. The report also analyzes raw material suppliers, manufacturers, distributors and buyers as well as competition in the market, using Porter’s Five Forces model.



An extensive competitive landscape includes market share and company profiles of major participants in the global market. Key market participants profiled in this report are Perstorp, Mitsui Chemicals, Hubei Yichang Chemical Group Co, among others. We have profiled five companies in the study, but a host of other companies can be profiled as per client needs. The market players are profiled with attributes such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, SWOT analysis and recent developments in the field of pentaerythritol.



